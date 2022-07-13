91°F
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2022 - 5:00 am
 
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

A jackpot so nice, it was pulled off twice — kind of — this weekend at the same Strip casino.

A spokesperson for Caesars Palace said that two patrons hit jackpots worth at least $100,000 on two machines.

The first — on a Fifty Play video poker machine — connected around 6:15 p.m. Friday for $125,000. The second — a Top Dollar slots machine — paid off $100,000 around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Both winners chose to remain anonymous.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

