Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Strip casino
The wins were two of several across the Las Vegas Valley.
A jackpot so nice, it was pulled off twice — kind of — this weekend at the same Strip casino.
A spokesperson for Caesars Palace said that two patrons hit jackpots worth at least $100,000 on two machines.
It was a winning weekend at the Palace! Congratulations to these two lucky @CaesarsRewards guests who hit big 🙌
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/1ixrG8Qly0
— Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) July 11, 2022
The first — on a Fifty Play video poker machine — connected around 6:15 p.m. Friday for $125,000. The second — a Top Dollar slots machine — paid off $100,000 around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Both winners chose to remain anonymous.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Bally’s
The countdown clock to Horseshoe is on.
Congratulations to last week's @CaesarsRewards jackpot winners that won $80,120 collectively.🎊 #BetterAtBallys
Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/AtqRwFAKI1
— Bally's Las Vegas (@Ballysvegas) July 13, 2022
California
“Aloha Spoken Here” is its motto, after all.
It's a TRIPLE STAR play for over $32K! 🤑
This lucky guest from Hawai'i spun a $10 bet and made off with a king's ransom from a classic slot's progressive hit! 💰 pic.twitter.com/YekYNKziSz
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) July 12, 2022
Cannery
Pandas rock.
🐼 Check out this stu-panda-ous $14,721 win!🎍 pic.twitter.com/nJZzK5WLg6
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) July 10, 2022
Fremont
“The stars at night are big and bright … “
Alec was dialed in for some 2 AM blackjack, and it paid off HANDSOMELY! 💰
$26K and some change isn't too shabby to bring back to Texas now, is it? Congratulations! 🃏 pic.twitter.com/yvGWXh9Kpv
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) July 12, 2022
Golden Nugget
Big score on a $25 play.
Here's what $20,000 looks like for one happy player today!
Heart Royal Flush
$5 denom
5 coin in play
Congrats, Sir! 💵 pic.twitter.com/fytQSxgVzC
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) July 11, 2022
Main Street Station
More panda love!
This lucky winner from Hawai'i scored a stunner on Wicked Wheel Panda when they hit the Grand Bonus for a rich $14K handpay! 🤑 🐼 pic.twitter.com/VtkyRBW9Bl
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) July 11, 2022
The Orleans
Don’t forget about the Alligator Bar.
💰 BIG MONEY 💰
Congratulations to some of our recent jackpot winners! These winners are 🔥 pic.twitter.com/06mJvfNBD2
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) July 11, 2022
Paris Las Vegas
Croissants for everyone!
Bravo to last week's @CaesarsRewards jackpot winners with collective winnings of $114,631✨
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/Tu6hYfVCAz
— Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) July 13, 2022
Planet Hollywood
And a $23,000 score to conclude the report.
Man, I feel like winner!💫 Congratulations to this @CaesarsRewards guest on hitting a $23,140 jackpot playing Dragon Cash👏
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/f0MG9i0q2c
— Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) July 12, 2022
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.