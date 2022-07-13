Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Strip casino

The wins were two of several across the Las Vegas Valley.

(Caesars Entertainment)

A jackpot so nice, it was pulled off twice — kind of — this weekend at the same Strip casino.

A spokesperson for Caesars Palace said that two patrons hit jackpots worth at least $100,000 on two machines.

It was a winning weekend at the Palace! Congratulations to these two lucky @CaesarsRewards guests who hit big 🙌 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/1ixrG8Qly0 — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) July 11, 2022

The first — on a Fifty Play video poker machine — connected around 6:15 p.m. Friday for $125,000. The second — a Top Dollar slots machine — paid off $100,000 around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Both winners chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Bally’s

The countdown clock to Horseshoe is on.

Congratulations to last week's @CaesarsRewards jackpot winners that won $80,120 collectively.🎊 #BetterAtBallys Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/AtqRwFAKI1 — Bally's Las Vegas (@Ballysvegas) July 13, 2022

California

“Aloha Spoken Here” is its motto, after all.

It's a TRIPLE STAR play for over $32K! 🤑 This lucky guest from Hawai'i spun a $10 bet and made off with a king's ransom from a classic slot's progressive hit! 💰 pic.twitter.com/YekYNKziSz — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) July 12, 2022

Cannery

Pandas rock.

🐼 Check out this stu-panda-ous $14,721 win!🎍 pic.twitter.com/nJZzK5WLg6 — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) July 10, 2022

Fremont

“The stars at night are big and bright … “

Alec was dialed in for some 2 AM blackjack, and it paid off HANDSOMELY! 💰 $26K and some change isn't too shabby to bring back to Texas now, is it? Congratulations! 🃏 pic.twitter.com/yvGWXh9Kpv — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) July 12, 2022

Golden Nugget

Big score on a $25 play.

Here's what $20,000 looks like for one happy player today! Heart Royal Flush

$5 denom

5 coin in play Congrats, Sir! 💵 pic.twitter.com/fytQSxgVzC — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) July 11, 2022

Main Street Station

More panda love!

This lucky winner from Hawai'i scored a stunner on Wicked Wheel Panda when they hit the Grand Bonus for a rich $14K handpay! 🤑 🐼 pic.twitter.com/VtkyRBW9Bl — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) July 11, 2022

The Orleans

Don’t forget about the Alligator Bar.

💰 BIG MONEY 💰 Congratulations to some of our recent jackpot winners! These winners are 🔥 pic.twitter.com/06mJvfNBD2 — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) July 11, 2022

Paris Las Vegas

Croissants for everyone!

Bravo to last week's @CaesarsRewards jackpot winners with collective winnings of $114,631✨ 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/Tu6hYfVCAz — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) July 13, 2022

Planet Hollywood

And a $23,000 score to conclude the report.

Man, I feel like winner!💫 Congratulations to this @CaesarsRewards guest on hitting a $23,140 jackpot playing Dragon Cash👏 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/f0MG9i0q2c — Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) July 12, 2022

