Pair of $1M jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2024 - 10:37 am
 
Updated March 13, 2024 - 3:47 pm
A pair of million-dollar jackpots were hit this week in the high-limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian in Las Vegas. On Monday, March 11, 2024, a slots player won $1,037,828 playing Dragon Link. On Tuesday, March 12, 2024, a slots player won $1,635,693 playing Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold. (The Venetian)

Register another pair of million-dollar wins for a new high-limit room on the Las Vegas Strip.

A slots player won $1,037,828 playing Dragon Link on Monday in the high-limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian, according to a casino spokesperson.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, was playing $25 per spin.

On Tuesday, a guest, also choosing to stay anonymous, turned a $10 bet into $1,635,693 on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold machine.

They are the third and fourth million-dollar jackpots since the room opened in October.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

No clowning around here.

Cannery

Beat those drums in celebration.

Four Queens

A $10,000 Jumanji jackpot leads the way at the downtown spot.

Jokers Wild

Way to go, Frank!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

