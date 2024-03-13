Pair of $1M jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
The jackpots, two of several recent ones at casinos in the Las Vegas Valley, were the third and fourth million-dollar wins at the high-limit room since it opened in the fall.
Register another pair of million-dollar wins for a new high-limit room on the Las Vegas Strip.
A slots player won $1,037,828 playing Dragon Link on Monday in the high-limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian, according to a casino spokesperson.
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, was playing $25 per spin.
On Tuesday, a guest, also choosing to stay anonymous, turned a $10 bet into $1,635,693 on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold machine.
They are the third and fourth million-dollar jackpots since the room opened in October.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
No clowning around here.
CARNIVAL JACKPOT
BET: $1.50
WIN: $13,098.37 pic.twitter.com/yaNDw2qlC6
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 12, 2024
Cannery
Beat those drums in celebration.
Cheers to the big $10k victory! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/evSHjhhz4g
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 13, 2024
Four Queens
A $10,000 Jumanji jackpot leads the way at the downtown spot.
Congrats to all the winners who took home a hefty hand pay this week from Four Queens! 🤑 💸 #MoneyMonday #LasVegas #FourQueens #HandPay pic.twitter.com/DcuI1gXRmB
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) March 11, 2024
Jokers Wild
Way to go, Frank!
🎉🌟 We have some exciting news to share – Frank is walking away $15,725.48 happier after his big jackpot win on Dancing Drums! 🥂🎊 pic.twitter.com/oygxcjhsQa
— Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) March 11, 2024
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.