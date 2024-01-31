Pair of 6-figure jackpots connect in Pahrump

Meanwhile, other jackpots were collected recently at casinos stretching across the Las Vegas Valley.

A pair of six-figure jackpots were won recently at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino. (Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino)

A pair of six-figure jackpots were won recently “over the hump in Pahrump,” as a veteran newscaster has been known to say.

On Tuesday, a slots player won $105,000 while playing Dragon Cash at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino, according to a casino spokesperson.

On Jan. 21, the Dragon Cash machine paid out $103,216 to another player.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Beginning with a win in the north.

Join us in celebrating this lucky guest's incredible $10k win! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/2UFpHbztgq — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 26, 2024

Binion’s

A Cash Express Luxury Line jackpot sets the pace.

💰💯 Happy winners galore! 🎰🏆 Check out these lucky folks who hit the jackpot at Binion's this weekend. From a sweet $2,500 win to an incredible $10,000 cashout, we are definitely having a winning streak! 🎉💸 #WinnerWinner #JackpotJoy #BinionsCasino #MoneyMonday pic.twitter.com/UYuZbsOkPg — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) January 22, 2024

Cannery

Big win off a $2.50 spin.

$2.50 to $11k 🤯 Congrats on the big win! pic.twitter.com/FBg7mhgY16 — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 27, 2024

Circa

Big haul off a big bet.

How’s that for a bonus? 🤑🤑🤑 Last night, a lucky guest scored a whopping $100,000 on one of our Bonus Poker slots. 💰 Our slots have been sizzling HOT…and you could be our next big winner. 👀 🔥 #CircaLasVegas #GamblingX #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/tD80kjkKQu — Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) January 23, 2024

Durango

Congrats, Crystal!

Well done, Crystal!! Winning $84,350 on Ultimate Texas Hold'em! pic.twitter.com/VHxxtLyKta — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) January 26, 2024

More fun with Luxury Line.

This guest is taking the cash express all the way to the bank. $1.50 bet hit the $13,506.93 jackpot. Luxury Line grand jackpot resets at $10,000. pic.twitter.com/YGWSmvmWCL — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) January 23, 2024

Way to go, Graciela!

Congrats to Graciela who won $10,268.28 playing Imperial Wealth Triple Sparkle yesterday. Her $1.80 bet landed her the Maxi progressive. pic.twitter.com/kPOdjAEpMD — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) January 29, 2024

Fremont

A Triple Double Gems jackpot leads the group of winners.

Five digit jackpots only!!! 💲💲💲💲💲 pic.twitter.com/b19j51qEbX — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) January 26, 2024

Gold Coast

Huge payday on video keno.

Horseshoe Las Vegas

Outstanding news, David!

Let's hear it for David M. on his BIG Legendary WIN during his first ever visit with us hitting the MEGA Progressive on I Luv Suits for a total of $99,520! ♣️ ♥️ ♠️ ♦️ 21 + Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler pic.twitter.com/ZeLgElRUaI — Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) January 30, 2024

M Resort

Hitting in Henderson.

$10k Jackpot WIN today 🤑🎰 🎉 pic.twitter.com/dUADrpeae6 — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) January 26, 2024

Main Street Station

A jackpot so nice, it was hit twice.

Not one but TWO $20K jackpots!!! Congratulations! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/6E0COJtPp6 — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) January 26, 2024

The Orleans

Boom goes the bass drum.

You can almost hear the DRUMS booming… 🥁 How about this $11,297 payout? 💰 pic.twitter.com/3zBcBelyiz — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) January 27, 2024

Oyo

Haven’t seen the Majestic Moon Triple Sparkle machine in this roundup before. It’s here now.

Congrats to this lucky player on their jackpot! They took a chance on one of our Majestic Moon Triple Sparkle machines, and it paid off to the tune of $10,274.78! #jackpot pic.twitter.com/o18rjE99yL — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) January 30, 2024

Santa Fe Station

Winning locally keeps it in the family.

$14,339.66 progressive jackpot win for this Santa Fe local… congrats! pic.twitter.com/xQNibtAfXP — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) January 26, 2024

Silverton

Happy birthday, Steven!

Congratulations to Steven, one of our loyal Table Games players, who played our Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em table today — on his 65th birthday — and hit a progressive for a grand total of $33,184! #progressivechasers #silvertonwinnersclub pic.twitter.com/IexDcGXEK9 — Silverton Casino (@SilvertonCasino) January 29, 2024

Sunset Station

A quality hit on a $3.75 spin.

🤑 💸 BUFFALO JACKPOT 💸 🤑 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning a whopping $25,863.58 with a $3.75 bet 👌😎🍾 pic.twitter.com/L4Rki5cSA3 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 28, 2024

