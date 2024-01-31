63°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Pair of 6-figure jackpots connect in Pahrump

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2024 - 10:41 am
 
A pair of six-figure jackpots were won recently at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino. (Pahrump ...
A pair of six-figure jackpots were won recently at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino. (Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino)

A pair of six-figure jackpots were won recently “over the hump in Pahrump,” as a veteran newscaster has been known to say.

On Tuesday, a slots player won $105,000 while playing Dragon Cash at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino, according to a casino spokesperson.

On Jan. 21, the Dragon Cash machine paid out $103,216 to another player.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Beginning with a win in the north.

Binion’s

A Cash Express Luxury Line jackpot sets the pace.

Cannery

Big win off a $2.50 spin.

Circa

Big haul off a big bet.

Durango

Congrats, Crystal!

More fun with Luxury Line.

Way to go, Graciela!

Fremont

A Triple Double Gems jackpot leads the group of winners.

Gold Coast

Huge payday on video keno.

Horseshoe Las Vegas

Outstanding news, David!

M Resort

Hitting in Henderson.

Main Street Station

A jackpot so nice, it was hit twice.

The Orleans

Boom goes the bass drum.

Oyo

Haven’t seen the Majestic Moon Triple Sparkle machine in this roundup before. It’s here now.

Santa Fe Station

Winning locally keeps it in the family.

Silverton

Happy birthday, Steven!

Sunset Station

A quality hit on a $3.75 spin.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
2
Nevada could be getting 1st Aldi
Nevada could be getting 1st Aldi
3
‘Can you get him out of here?’ Man gets life sentence in 2016 fatal shooting near Strip
‘Can you get him out of here?’ Man gets life sentence in 2016 fatal shooting near Strip
4
Raiders assistant GM ‘disappointed’ to be passed over for promotion
Raiders assistant GM ‘disappointed’ to be passed over for promotion
5
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
New Fontainebleau president to face gaming board
By / RJ

Maurice Wooden, a 36-year gaming and hospitality veteran, is best known for leading Wynn Las Vegas between 2013 and 2019. His time at Wynn ended during a tumultuous era for the company.

More stories
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casino
6 jackpots worth $1.3M hit at Strip casinos
6 jackpots worth $1.3M hit at Strip casinos
6-figure jackpots hit on, off Las Vegas Strip
6-figure jackpots hit on, off Las Vegas Strip
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$389K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$389K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
1,000 Culinary Union workers reach deal with Strip casino
1,000 Culinary Union workers reach deal with Strip casino