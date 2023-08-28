101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2023 - 11:29 am
 
Michael James of Cameron Park, California, won $140,559 after hitting a Mega Jackpot playing Th ...
Michael James of Cameron Park, California, won $140,559 after hitting a Mega Jackpot playing Three Card Poker on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A pair of six-figure jackpots hit this weekend on the Las Vegas Strip.

Michael James of Cameron Park, California, won $140,559 after hitting a Mega Jackpot playing Three Card Poker on Saturday at the Flamingo, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

James said he was visiting Las Vegas on vacation and was playing for 30 minutes before winning with a royal flush. He said he plans on using his winnings to travel and make another trip back to Las Vegas.

At 11 p.m. Friday, a video poker player left Caesars Palace with $100,000 after hitting a royal flush on a $125 hand.

A video poker player left Caesars Palace with $100,000 after hitting a royal flush Friday, Aug. ...
A video poker player left Caesars Palace with $100,000 after hitting a royal flush Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

The $2 into Dragon Link: Golden Century does well.

Fonzie approves.

Cannery

More Dragon Link fun.

Trees are good, too.

Fremont

Way to go, Delphine!

Gold Coast

Congrats, Ambrosha!

Green Valley Ranch

Lotsa cards, lotsa wins.

The Orleans

Oh, so that’s what a 3-6-9 Keno win looks like.

The Strat

Celebrating a trio of winners.

Sunset Station

It’s wild and quick.

Doing the dance again.

Some fun with video keno.

Treasure Island

Hurray for Jamie!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
2
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
3
Beyoncé shines in Allegiant Stadium debut
Beyoncé shines in Allegiant Stadium debut
4
Dangerous activity on rise at Lake Mead, officials say
Dangerous activity on rise at Lake Mead, officials say
5
A happy Davante Adams on Josh Jacobs’ return: ‘It’s time to ball’
A happy Davante Adams on Josh Jacobs’ return: ‘It’s time to ball’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Slots player hits 10 jackpots, collects over $2M at Strip hotel
Slots player hits 10 jackpots, collects over $2M at Strip hotel
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$203K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$203K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$242K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$242K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
Megabucks hits for $10.1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
Megabucks hits for $10.1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
Here’s why Nevada’s gaming numbers are only going to increase
Here’s why Nevada’s gaming numbers are only going to increase