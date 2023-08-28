Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
The weekend wins were two of several recent jackpots across the Las Vegas Valley.
A pair of six-figure jackpots hit this weekend on the Las Vegas Strip.
Michael James of Cameron Park, California, won $140,559 after hitting a Mega Jackpot playing Three Card Poker on Saturday at the Flamingo, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
James said he was visiting Las Vegas on vacation and was playing for 30 minutes before winning with a royal flush. He said he plans on using his winnings to travel and make another trip back to Las Vegas.
At 11 p.m. Friday, a video poker player left Caesars Palace with $100,000 after hitting a royal flush on a $125 hand.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
The $2 into Dragon Link: Golden Century does well.
Turning $2 into $12k must've been a dream come true for this guest!
Congrats on the win 🎉 pic.twitter.com/45pZj3VnFA
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 25, 2023
Fonzie approves.
All thumbs up around here 👍 👍 Congrats on the $10k win!
IG: usa_travelchannel pic.twitter.com/bJZSBA9brc
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 27, 2023
Cannery
More Dragon Link fun.
Please help us congratulate this guest on the $11k win! pic.twitter.com/RSlMPZslwQ
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) August 26, 2023
Trees are good, too.
Looks like this guest got a money tree 🌳
Congrats on the $17k win! pic.twitter.com/jxP9qf6mCy
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) August 28, 2023
Fremont
Way to go, Delphine!
50 cents may not seem like a lot, but it was all Delphine needed to hit the jackpot! 💰 🎰 💰 pic.twitter.com/brEwSsgrZ9
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) August 21, 2023
Gold Coast
Congrats, Ambrosha!
Ambrosha had just touched back down in Vegas and paid us a visit, only to score this $11,089.94 jackpot from a $3.75 spin! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/ZSfH3GqCBT
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) August 21, 2023
Green Valley Ranch
Lotsa cards, lotsa wins.
Hundred Play Draw Poker JACKPOT!
Congrats to the lucky Boarding Pass Member who scored this $27,750 cash pay! 💸 pic.twitter.com/3Ou2D1tB59
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) August 24, 2023
More cards, more WIN! 💵
Congrats to the Lucky Local who took home $14,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/gCBCHtcNn2
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) August 28, 2023
The Orleans
Oh, so that’s what a 3-6-9 Keno win looks like.
SUPER WAY ➡️ SUPER PAID
This lucky winner had a Keno board to remember and won $19,469! 💰
(Hits: 9/9, 7/7, 6/6, 5/5, 4/4, 3/3, 2/2) pic.twitter.com/abMBb82Lek
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 21, 2023
The Strat
Celebrating a trio of winners.
These lucky jackpot winners just cashed in a over $45,000 between the three of them playing our exciting slot and table games. Will you be the next lucky winner? 💰 pic.twitter.com/Zmltp5PYpc
— The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) August 23, 2023
Sunset Station
It’s wild and quick.
WILD RED QUICK HITS JACKPOT 🍒🔔
Congrats to a lucky local for getting 9 Quick Hits and winning $13,982.78 with a $1.50 bet 👏😍🎊 pic.twitter.com/MAjIDDu4Ai
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 23, 2023
Doing the dance again.
DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT 🥁 🥁 🥁
Congrats to a lucky local for winning $23,535.29 with a $5.28 bet 🤷👌😎 pic.twitter.com/6kkzR2n636
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 24, 2023
Some fun with video keno.
VIDEO KENO JACKPOT 💲 💲 💲
Congrats to a lucky local for winning $12,500 with a $1.25 bet 👏😁🎉 pic.twitter.com/kf26RS1Jwu
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 26, 2023
Treasure Island
Hurray for Jamie!
A massive shoutout to Jamie S, our newest jackpot champion! With an impressive $11,076 win on the Epic Fortune Mega machine, you've proven that fortune favors the bold.
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/lqZnzZIEgx
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) August 23, 2023
