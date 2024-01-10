46°F
Casinos & Gaming

Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2024 - 11:31 am
 
Slots jackpots worth $130,500, left, and $125,000 were won Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Caesars Pa ...
Slots jackpots worth $130,500, left, and $125,000 were won Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

The slots were hot Tuesday night at Caesars Palace.

At 5 p.m., a slots player left the casino floor with $130,500, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

One hour later, another player turned a $7.50 bet into $125,000 after hitting a massive slots jackpot.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Scoring with slots and keno in North Las Vegas.

Binion’s

Cash Express: Luxury Line sets the pace here.

California

Way to go, Edward!

Cannery

Quality haul on Dragon Link: Golden Century.

Four Queens

Patti is back to her downtown winning ways.

Fremont

A club royal flush sets the pace here.

Jokers Wild

Hurray for Nae!

Main Street Station

Another win from Dragon Link.

Palms

I did not know of Four Card Ultimate X keno. Now I do.

Nice catch on four aces with a kicker.

Sam’s Town

No sweat.

Santa Fe Station

Solid win on Lightning Link.

Sunset Station

Big win on a big bet.

Tuscany

Congratulations to Donald and Lois!

Big win on Boxing Day.

Wildfire at Barley’s

It’s easy when it’s dealt.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

