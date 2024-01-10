Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casino

The two slots jackpots were won only an hour apart and were among several recent wins across the Las Vegas Valley.

Slots jackpots worth $130,500, left, and $125,000 were won Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

The slots were hot Tuesday night at Caesars Palace.

At 5 p.m., a slots player left the casino floor with $130,500, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

One hour later, another player turned a $7.50 bet into $125,000 after hitting a massive slots jackpot.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Scoring with slots and keno in North Las Vegas.

From $1.80 to $10k! What a great way to start the year 💰 Congrats on the amazing win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Maj5yVMZMu — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 5, 2024

Congrats to this guest on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/965DjKPkKU — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 9, 2024

Binion’s

Cash Express: Luxury Line sets the pace here.

California

Way to go, Edward!

Edward started his new year off right!!! Congratulations! 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/HcevTCysmX — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 6, 2024

Cannery

Quality haul on Dragon Link: Golden Century.

Congrats to this guest on their amazing $19k win! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/AzivJ81mq3 — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 9, 2024

Four Queens

Patti is back to her downtown winning ways.

Congratulations to Patti and all the lucky winners this week! 🎉 Come on over to Four Queens, who knows, you could be the next lucky winner! 🍀 #FourQueens #MoneyMonday #LasVegas #Jackpots #Nevada #DTLV pic.twitter.com/o1eEjt17Nm — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) January 8, 2024

Fremont

A club royal flush sets the pace here.

Name a better way to start the new year! 🎉🤑 pic.twitter.com/XnfMxYOY9m — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) January 5, 2024

Jokers Wild

Hurray for Nae!

Congratulations Nae, on your $14,170.29 Lightning Link win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/iVYCHDWZcY — Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) January 6, 2024

Main Street Station

Another win from Dragon Link.

What a way to kick off the new year!!! Congratulations!🎉🤑 pic.twitter.com/r3KcftIayl — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) January 5, 2024

Palms

I did not know of Four Card Ultimate X keno. Now I do.

luck be your lady tonight 🍀 a BIG shoutout to this jackpot champion – well done! 🙌 play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/U2iJUSUJQ5

#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/yqEVLhh9sC — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 4, 2024

Nice catch on four aces with a kicker.

cheers to a jackpot victory! our lucky Club Serrano winner deserves a round of applause! 🎊💰 play more, eat more, get more ➔ https://t.co/U2iJUSUJQ5

#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/EeqmA55Qvr — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 10, 2024

Sam’s Town

No sweat.

This lucky winner got the best holiday gift ever!! 👀 pic.twitter.com/XIILXXa1OW — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 6, 2024

The thrill of a dealt Royal Flush! Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $14,215 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/dwyxUohss7 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 10, 2024

Santa Fe Station

Solid win on Lightning Link.

$17,066.68 progressive WIN! Congrats to this local who hit a nice jackpot playing Lightning Link. pic.twitter.com/satlGcgifY — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) January 8, 2024

Sunset Station

Big win on a big bet.

♠️ 👑 BONUS POKER JACKPOT 👑 ♠️ Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a royal flush in spades & winning $21,992.80 with a $25 bet 👊😎💸 pic.twitter.com/rz9PayLBAl — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 9, 2024

Tuscany

Congratulations to Donald and Lois!

These lucky snowbirds flew in from Canada and are walking away winners! 🎉 Congrats to Donald & Lois who are taking home $11,264.71! 💰 #Jackpot #TuscanyLV pic.twitter.com/1dqyyNLj6e — Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) January 3, 2024

Big win on Boxing Day.

Wildfire at Barley’s

It’s easy when it’s dealt.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.