Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casino
The two slots jackpots were won only an hour apart and were among several recent wins across the Las Vegas Valley.
The slots were hot Tuesday night at Caesars Palace.
At 5 p.m., a slots player left the casino floor with $130,500, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
One hour later, another player turned a $7.50 bet into $125,000 after hitting a massive slots jackpot.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Scoring with slots and keno in North Las Vegas.
From $1.80 to $10k! What a great way to start the year 💰 Congrats on the amazing win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Maj5yVMZMu
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 5, 2024
Congrats to this guest on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/965DjKPkKU
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 9, 2024
Binion’s
Cash Express: Luxury Line sets the pace here.
Time to celebrate! 🎉 Four lucky winners just scored a MAJOR jackpot at Binion's this week! 🤑💰 #Binions #LasVegas #MoneyMonday #Jackpot #Nevada pic.twitter.com/F4N6d96gXb
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) January 8, 2024
California
Way to go, Edward!
Edward started his new year off right!!! Congratulations! 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/HcevTCysmX
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 6, 2024
Cannery
Quality haul on Dragon Link: Golden Century.
Congrats to this guest on their amazing $19k win! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/AzivJ81mq3
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 9, 2024
Four Queens
Patti is back to her downtown winning ways.
Congratulations to Patti and all the lucky winners this week! 🎉 Come on over to Four Queens, who knows, you could be the next lucky winner! 🍀 #FourQueens #MoneyMonday #LasVegas #Jackpots #Nevada #DTLV pic.twitter.com/o1eEjt17Nm
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) January 8, 2024
Fremont
A club royal flush sets the pace here.
Name a better way to start the new year! 🎉🤑 pic.twitter.com/XnfMxYOY9m
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) January 5, 2024
Jokers Wild
Hurray for Nae!
Congratulations Nae, on your $14,170.29 Lightning Link win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/iVYCHDWZcY
— Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) January 6, 2024
Main Street Station
Another win from Dragon Link.
What a way to kick off the new year!!! Congratulations!🎉🤑 pic.twitter.com/r3KcftIayl
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) January 5, 2024
Palms
I did not know of Four Card Ultimate X keno. Now I do.
luck be your lady tonight 🍀
a BIG shoutout to this jackpot champion – well done! 🙌
play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/U2iJUSUJQ5
#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/yqEVLhh9sC
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 4, 2024
Nice catch on four aces with a kicker.
cheers to a jackpot victory! our lucky Club Serrano winner deserves a round of applause! 🎊💰
play more, eat more, get more ➔ https://t.co/U2iJUSUJQ5
#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/EeqmA55Qvr
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 10, 2024
Sam’s Town
No sweat.
This lucky winner got the best holiday gift ever!! 👀 pic.twitter.com/XIILXXa1OW
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 6, 2024
The thrill of a dealt Royal Flush! Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $14,215 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/dwyxUohss7
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 10, 2024
Santa Fe Station
Solid win on Lightning Link.
$17,066.68 progressive WIN!
Congrats to this local who hit a nice jackpot playing Lightning Link. pic.twitter.com/satlGcgifY
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) January 8, 2024
Sunset Station
Big win on a big bet.
♠️ 👑 BONUS POKER JACKPOT 👑 ♠️
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a royal flush in spades & winning $21,992.80 with a $25 bet 👊😎💸 pic.twitter.com/rz9PayLBAl
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 9, 2024
Tuscany
Congratulations to Donald and Lois!
These lucky snowbirds flew in from Canada and are walking away winners! 🎉 Congrats to Donald & Lois who are taking home $11,264.71! 💰 #Jackpot #TuscanyLV pic.twitter.com/1dqyyNLj6e
— Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) January 3, 2024
Big win on Boxing Day.
Congratulations to another lucky local who is taking home $13,346.28! 🎉 #tuscanylv #jackpotwinner #DavinciRewards pic.twitter.com/TT6LR2iydT
— Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) January 4, 2024
Wildfire at Barley’s
It’s easy when it’s dealt.
❤️ JACKPOT AT BARLEY'S ❤️
BET➡️ $10
WIN➡️ $10,552 pic.twitter.com/S8Sdso3OlE
— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) January 4, 2024
