Casinos & Gaming

Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2023 - 1:03 pm
 
Terry Turner and another Caesars Palace guest each won six-figure jackpots just hours apart from one another between the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, and early Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Caesars Entertainment)

As cars raced down the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday night for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, so did the hearts of two Caesars Palace guests who each won six-figure jackpots just hours of each other.

Terry Turner, a guest from Vermont who is visiting Las Vegas to watch the Grand Prix, hit a $125,000 jackpot while playing slots at 10 p.m. Wednesday. Turner hit the jackpot after just eight spins.

At 5 a.m. Thursday morning, another guest hit a jackpot and won $100,000 playing video poker, according to Caesars Entertainment.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

