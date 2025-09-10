91°F
Pair of 6-figure slots jackpots hit at off-Strip casino



By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2025 - 1:31 pm
 

A machine so nice, it doled out six-figure jackpots twice.

A pair of visitors to The Orleans discovered that days apart, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

On Aug. 29, a Utah visitor placed a $5 bet on a Dragon Link progressive slot game, hitting the machine’s bonus feature for $131,096.

On Saturday, a guest from Missouri wagered $50 on a Dragon Link progressive slot game, triggering the aforementioned bonus feature to hit for $102,471.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

M Resort

It’s good to appreciate the finer things in life, such as being dealt deuces with a kicker.

Sunset Station

Down to the final 10 spins, based on the play.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

