Pair of million-dollar jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
Two visitors from California found a certain casino on the Las Vegas Strip to their liking this weekend.
Two visitors from California found the Fontainebleau to their liking this weekend.
On Saturday, a slots player won the Grand Progressive jackpot worth $2,462,616.17 on Frankenstein, according to a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Strip casino. The guest wagered $50 on a $2 denomination, with the bonus awarded on the game’s “It’s Alive” feature.
On Friday, another guest wagered $500 on a high-limit Dragon Link progressive slot, winning a $1,313,000 jackpot.
Big win in Pahrump
A lucky visitor from Arizona struck it big while playing the Dragon Cash Bonus Reels Grand progressive at Pahrump Nugget, taking home $109,371 on a $25 spin.
Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
Having fun after a $1.50 spin pays off.
From $1.50 to $29,900 🎰 🎉🎰 Binion's is where the jackpots are sizzling! 🔥#binions #jackpot #casino #fremontstreetlasvegas #fremontstreetexperience pic.twitter.com/VgXT4Ywr5o
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) May 6, 2025
Way to go, Heath!
Big congrats to Heath from Colorado! 🎉🎰He was playing Dragon Link: Autumn Moon and didn’t need long to hit it big—filling up all the coins in the bonus round and scoring a huge $16,518.77 jackpot! 💰 pic.twitter.com/tdWUSkbBjC
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) May 12, 2025
Boulder Station
You can roam plenty after this Buffalo win.
Woohoo! 🎉 So excited for our local guest who wagered $3.00 on Buffalo Ultimate Stampede and struck gold with a whopping $32,477.50 win! 💰 pic.twitter.com/ihRicorTU7
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 9, 2025
Breezy.
Let's show some love and congratulations to one of our lucky locals who struck gold with a $4.00 bet on Huff N Puff Even More! Can you believe they hit an amazing jackpot worth $12,583.56? Now that's what we call a lucky day! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/wYacJdQ1N7
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 11, 2025
Cannery
Mmmm … toast.
Raising a toast to our guest's sweet $10k win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/oDf9Coe3vQ
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) May 8, 2025
Durango
A quality 88-cent spin.
Congrats to the lucky guest that just turned .88 into a $15,312.57 win on Money Gong. pic.twitter.com/XTXEtkZbFs
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) May 12, 2025
Four Queens
Baffalo leading the way again.
Looking for the big jackpots? 🎰🎉 You’ll find them at Four Queens Casino! This past weekend was full of incredible wins—check out these highlights, including multiple jackpots over $10,000! 💸💰#moneymonday #vegas #jackpots #dtlv #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/ZwmYTq2y28
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) May 12, 2025
Golden Nugget
No video, no problem.
Feeling lucky? They did. 🍀#Jackpot #Casino pic.twitter.com/GaQCA03TvU
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) May 6, 2025
That’s what we call a payday 😎#Slots #Winner pic.twitter.com/gTPZsjA1qL
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) May 8, 2025
M Resort
Seven the profitable way on video keno.
$4 bet turned into a $28,000 hand pay! 🤩💰 pic.twitter.com/3sUeUOBVg2
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) May 7, 2025
The Orleans
Dealt royals rock again.
$15,000 to this lucky jackpot winner—what a win! 🎉💰 Could you be next? Come try your luck today!#OrleansCasino #JackpotWin #BigWin #TriplePlayPoker pic.twitter.com/ke6Om6xnMM
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) May 12, 2025
Palace Station
Hot stuff.
Super-Hot Flaming Pots Jackpot! 🤩
$12,193.97 pic.twitter.com/iDyGjkY1NM
— Palace Station (@palacestation) May 8, 2025
Sam’s Town
Collecting all the gongs.
This lucky jackpot winner scored $11,377.00 on Dragon Link Genghis Khan with just a $2.00 bet! Could you be next? Visit us at Sam’s Town for your chance to win big! pic.twitter.com/6jMtGJndhu
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 11, 2025
Hooked.
🎣 Hook, line, and sinker! A lucky guest at Sam's Town netted an incredible $13,119 jackpot on Gold Fish Feeding Time! 🐟 pic.twitter.com/O2Dlczgz2o
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 10, 2025
South Point
Hurrah, Katherine!
Bingo Alert! 🌟
Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Katherine, who won the Cashball and took home $10,907 during the 7:00 PM session!💰 pic.twitter.com/GNtEoRuNho
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) May 9, 2025
Sunset Station
“Nutty Poultry” was already taken.
CRAZY CHICKENS JACKPOT ALERT 🐔 🐔 🐔
Congratulations to the lucky winner who hit a $32,580.00 jackpot! 💲 💵 💰 pic.twitter.com/3tqNCNmfyF
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 11, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.