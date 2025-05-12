90°F
Pair of million-dollar jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino

Jackpots worth $1,313,000 (left) and $2,462,616.17 were won Friday, May 9, 2025, and Saturday, ...
Jackpots worth $1,313,000 (left) and $2,462,616.17 were won Friday, May 9, 2025, and Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Fontainebleau)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2025 - 11:36 am
 

Two visitors from California found the Fontainebleau to their liking this weekend.

On Saturday, a slots player won the Grand Progressive jackpot worth $2,462,616.17 on Frankenstein, according to a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Strip casino. The guest wagered $50 on a $2 denomination, with the bonus awarded on the game’s “It’s Alive” feature.

On Friday, another guest wagered $500 on a high-limit Dragon Link progressive slot, winning a $1,313,000 jackpot.

Big win in Pahrump

A lucky visitor from Arizona struck it big while playing the Dragon Cash Bonus Reels Grand progressive at Pahrump Nugget, taking home $109,371 on a $25 spin.

(Golden Entertainment Inc.)
(Golden Entertainment Inc.)

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Having fun after a $1.50 spin pays off.

Way to go, Heath!

Boulder Station

You can roam plenty after this Buffalo win.

Breezy.

Cannery

Mmmm … toast.

Durango

A quality 88-cent spin.

Four Queens

Baffalo leading the way again.

Golden Nugget

No video, no problem.

M Resort

Seven the profitable way on video keno.

The Orleans

Dealt royals rock again.

Palace Station

Hot stuff.

Sam’s Town

Collecting all the gongs.

Hooked.

South Point

Hurrah, Katherine!

Sunset Station

“Nutty Poultry” was already taken.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

