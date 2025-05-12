Pair of million-dollar jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino

Two visitors from California found a certain casino on the Las Vegas Strip to their liking this weekend.

Jackpots worth $1,313,000 (left) and $2,462,616.17 were won Friday, May 9, 2025, and Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Fontainebleau)

On Saturday, a slots player won the Grand Progressive jackpot worth $2,462,616.17 on Frankenstein, according to a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Strip casino. The guest wagered $50 on a $2 denomination, with the bonus awarded on the game’s “It’s Alive” feature.

On Friday, another guest wagered $500 on a high-limit Dragon Link progressive slot, winning a $1,313,000 jackpot.

Big win in Pahrump

A lucky visitor from Arizona struck it big while playing the Dragon Cash Bonus Reels Grand progressive at Pahrump Nugget, taking home $109,371 on a $25 spin.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Having fun after a $1.50 spin pays off.

Way to go, Heath!

Big congrats to Heath from Colorado! 🎉🎰He was playing Dragon Link: Autumn Moon and didn’t need long to hit it big—filling up all the coins in the bonus round and scoring a huge $16,518.77 jackpot! 💰 pic.twitter.com/tdWUSkbBjC — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) May 12, 2025

Boulder Station

You can roam plenty after this Buffalo win.

Woohoo! 🎉 So excited for our local guest who wagered $3.00 on Buffalo Ultimate Stampede and struck gold with a whopping $32,477.50 win! 💰 pic.twitter.com/ihRicorTU7 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 9, 2025

Breezy.

Let's show some love and congratulations to one of our lucky locals who struck gold with a $4.00 bet on Huff N Puff Even More! Can you believe they hit an amazing jackpot worth $12,583.56? Now that's what we call a lucky day! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/wYacJdQ1N7 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 11, 2025

Cannery

Mmmm … toast.

Raising a toast to our guest's sweet $10k win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/oDf9Coe3vQ — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) May 8, 2025

Durango

A quality 88-cent spin.

Congrats to the lucky guest that just turned .88 into a $15,312.57 win on Money Gong. pic.twitter.com/XTXEtkZbFs — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) May 12, 2025

Four Queens

Baffalo leading the way again.

Looking for the big jackpots? 🎰🎉 You’ll find them at Four Queens Casino! This past weekend was full of incredible wins—check out these highlights, including multiple jackpots over $10,000! 💸💰#moneymonday #vegas #jackpots #dtlv #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/ZwmYTq2y28 — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) May 12, 2025

Golden Nugget

No video, no problem.

M Resort

Seven the profitable way on video keno.

$4 bet turned into a $28,000 hand pay! 🤩💰 pic.twitter.com/3sUeUOBVg2 — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) May 7, 2025

The Orleans

Dealt royals rock again.

Palace Station

Hot stuff.

Sam’s Town

Collecting all the gongs.

This lucky jackpot winner scored $11,377.00 on Dragon Link Genghis Khan with just a $2.00 bet! Could you be next? Visit us at Sam’s Town for your chance to win big! pic.twitter.com/6jMtGJndhu — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 11, 2025

Hooked.

🎣 Hook, line, and sinker! A lucky guest at Sam's Town netted an incredible $13,119 jackpot on Gold Fish Feeding Time! 🐟 pic.twitter.com/O2Dlczgz2o — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 10, 2025

South Point

Hurrah, Katherine!

Bingo Alert! 🌟 Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Katherine, who won the Cashball and took home $10,907 during the 7:00 PM session!💰 pic.twitter.com/GNtEoRuNho — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) May 9, 2025

Sunset Station

“Nutty Poultry” was already taken.

CRAZY CHICKENS JACKPOT ALERT 🐔 🐔 🐔 Congratulations to the lucky winner who hit a $32,580.00 jackpot! 💲 💵 💰 pic.twitter.com/3tqNCNmfyF — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 11, 2025

