Pair of slots jackpots worth $254K hit at Las Vegas casinos

The wins, both on Dancing Drums slot machines, were two of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.

Nevada trainer who drugged racehorse with cocaine has license revoked by regulators

$8.5M fine ordered for MGM Resorts over illegal bookmakers

Boyd Gaming on schedule with new Henderson casino despite tariffs

A slots player won a $118,726 jackpot on Dancing Drums on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Aliante in North Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

And the beats go on.

A pair of slots players together won more than $254,000 Wednesday on Dancing Drums machines at Boyd Gaming properties, according to a casino spokesperson.

Around 3 a.m., a player at Aliante wagered $17.60 and walked away with a $118,726 jackpot.

Nearly 12 hours later at Suncoast, a player placed a $8.80 bet to pick off a jackpot worth $135,472.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Way to go, Leilani!

Congrats to Leilani on the $11k win! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/qnYRgZZlL0 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 24, 2025

Boulder Station

A great time had by one and all.

Exciting news, friends! One of our local guests was having a great time and took a plunge of betting $30 and ended up winning a fantastic $16,349 on Dragon Link Happy & Prosperous. Big congrats to them! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/VyLg5m13W6 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 25, 2025

Cannery

Such a nice way to spend 88 cents.

Congrats to our guest on the fantastic $12k win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/W4gBjHTuBs — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) April 24, 2025

Golden Nugget

Racking ’em up.

Jackpots for days 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vESD1ng5v5 — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) April 24, 2025

Palace Station

It’s a Bao Zhu Zhao Fu kind of day.

Congrats to the lucky guest who bet $5 and won $10,316.56 playing Bao Zhu Zhao Fu Ignite! 🧨 🧨 🧨 pic.twitter.com/4grcjpR8u4 — Palace Station (@palacestation) April 24, 2025

Suncoast

Outstanding win on a $10 spin.

Excitement is in the air! A guest has struck gold with a $65,572 jackpot on Dragon Cash. Congratulations to the lucky winner! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/bZpksiyWKd — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) April 24, 2025

“Insane Poultry” never caught on as the game’s name.

Feathered fortune! 🐥 A guest won the $11,315.50 Grand Jackpot on Crazy Chickens! Who's feeling lucky today? 🍀 pic.twitter.com/jjOp4okb54 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) April 23, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.