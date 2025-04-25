73°F
Pair of slots jackpots worth $254K hit at Las Vegas casinos

A slots player won a $118,726 jackpot on Dancing Drums on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Aliante ...
A slots player won a $118,726 jackpot on Dancing Drums on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Aliante in North Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2025 - 10:26 am
 

And the beats go on.

A pair of slots players together won more than $254,000 Wednesday on Dancing Drums machines at Boyd Gaming properties, according to a casino spokesperson.

Around 3 a.m., a player at Aliante wagered $17.60 and walked away with a $118,726 jackpot.

Nearly 12 hours later at Suncoast, a player placed a $8.80 bet to pick off a jackpot worth $135,472.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

