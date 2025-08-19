103°F
Pair of table game jackpots hit for nearly $245K at off-Strip casino

Adrian won $169,951 after hitting a progressive pai gow jackpot Sunday, Aug. 11, 2025, at The O ...
Adrian won $169,951 after hitting a progressive pai gow jackpot Sunday, Aug. 11, 2025, at The Orleans in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2025 - 2:00 pm
 

A table game jackpot so nice, an off-Strip casino gave it out twice on the same day.

Two players won the progressive pai gow jackpot Aug. 11 at The Orleans, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

Adrian, a local player, was first to score, winning the $169,951 jackpot. He was dealt a seven-card straight flush of two through eight of hearts with a joker.

Just hours later, a visitor from Texas was dealt another seven-card straight flush, scoring the recently reset jackpot of $75,885.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

