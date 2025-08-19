Pair of table game jackpots hit for nearly $245K at off-Strip casino
It was a table game jackpot so nice, a Las Vegas casino gave it out twice on the same day.
Two players won the progressive pai gow jackpot Aug. 11 at The Orleans, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.
Adrian, a local player, was first to score, winning the $169,951 jackpot. He was dealt a seven-card straight flush of two through eight of hearts with a joker.
Just hours later, a visitor from Texas was dealt another seven-card straight flush, scoring the recently reset jackpot of $75,885.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Binion’s
Cannery
Four Queens
Oyo Las Vegas
