Pair of table game jackpots hit for nearly $245K at off-Strip casino

It was a table game jackpot so nice, a Las Vegas casino gave it out twice on the same day.

Adrian won $169,951 after hitting a progressive pai gow jackpot Sunday, Aug. 11, 2025, at The Orleans in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

A table game jackpot so nice, an off-Strip casino gave it out twice on the same day.

Two players won the progressive pai gow jackpot Aug. 11 at The Orleans, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

Adrian, a local player, was first to score, winning the $169,951 jackpot. He was dealt a seven-card straight flush of two through eight of hearts with a joker.

Just hours later, a visitor from Texas was dealt another seven-card straight flush, scoring the recently reset jackpot of $75,885.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Way to go, Matthew!

Celebrating big wins! Congrats to Matthew on the fantastic $18k victory! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/cZw8iToNnb — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 19, 2025

Binion’s

Congrats, Leslie!

Cannery

Scoring on a 7-spot video keno card.

Four Queens

Fire Link Cash Falls sets the pace.

The jackpots at Four Queens were ablaze this weekend! ✨🎉 Congrats to the lucky winners who hit huge jackpots! Four Queens, where the winners shine!💸💰#fourqueens #moneymonday #vegas #lasvegas #jackpots #winnerwinner pic.twitter.com/M6yiIRRpVO — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) August 18, 2025

Oyo Las Vegas

Congratulations, Mashalle!

Mashelle faced the fire and came out with $16,370.14 from House of the Dragon 🐉🔥 Now that’s a legendary win.#OYOLasVegas #HouseOfTheDragon #VegasWin #Jackpot #Slots pic.twitter.com/531gSx9hGC — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) August 19, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

