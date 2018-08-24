Palace Station expands race and sports book

Palace Station has completed the renovation of its race and sports book just in time for the kickoff of football season.

Players try their luck on horse races at the new race and sports book space inside Palace Station in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Jackson Meeker, director of race and sports for Palace Station, poses in the new race and sports book at Palace Station in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The new race and sports book inside Palace Station in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The overhauled race and sports book now spans more than 8,000 square feet and hosts a new bar.

The area features 200 chairs and one large screen flanked by 36 LED-screen TVs to each side.

The race and sports book renovation is part of the $192 million upgrade of the 42-year-old locals property.

Among the additions are a new casino floor and pool area, restaurants and bingo room.

