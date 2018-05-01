Palace Station starts to dismantle iconic train marquee — VIDEO

The first piece of the 126-by-126-foot Palace Station train marquee has left the Station.

The top piece of Palace Station’s train sign is dismantled in Las Vegas, Monday, April 30, 2018. The marquee is the final train-themed remnant of the Station Casinos' first property. The hotel-casino is in the process of a $200 million renovation. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The top piece of Palace StationÕs train sign is dismantled in Las Vegas, Monday, April 30, 2018. The marquee is the final train-themed remnant of the Station Casinos' first property. The hotel-casino is in the process of a $200 million renovation. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The top piece of Palace StationÕs train sign is dismantled in Las Vegas, Monday, April 30, 2018. The marquee is the final train-themed remnant of the Station Casinos' first property. The hotel-casino is in the process of a $200 million renovation. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Workers and media leave the parking lot where the top piece of Palace StationÕs train sign rests in the parking lot in Las Vegas, Monday, April 30, 2018. The marquee is the final train-themed remnant of the Station Casinos' first property. The hotel-casino is in the process of a $200 million renovation. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The top piece of Palace StationÕs train sign is dismantled in Las Vegas, Monday, April 30, 2018. The marquee is the final train-themed remnant of the Station Casinos' first property. The hotel-casino is in the process of a $200 million renovation. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The top piece of Palace Station’s train sign is dismantled in Las Vegas, Monday, April 30, 2018. The marquee is the final train-themed remnant of the Station Casinos' first property. The hotel-casino is in the process of a $200 million renovation. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Workers walk past the top piece of Palace Station’s train sign in the parking lot in Las Vegas, Monday, April 30, 2018. The marquee is the final train-themed remnant of the Station Casinos' first property. The hotel-casino is in the process of a $200 million renovation. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Bernice Boykin, from left, chats with Kelli Jakeman and Carmen Vohwinkel in front of the Palace StationÕs train sign in the parking lot in Las Vegas, Monday, April 30, 2018. The marquee is the final train-themed remnant of the Station Casinos' first property. The hotel-casino is in the process of a $200 million renovation. Boykin has worked 39 years for the hotel-casino. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Workers prepare to remove the last piece of Palace Station’s iconic train theme, first unveiled in 1983, on Monday, April 30, 2018, in Las Vegas. The first piece of the marquee, an 11-foot-tall by 37-foot-wide smokestack, will be removed first by a hydro crane with the remainder of the marquee being dismantled over a two-week period. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The first piece of the 126-by-126-foot Palace Station train marquee has left the Station.

After a four-hour delay resulting from the need to sever unforeseen connections within the sign, YESCO crews brought down the sign top’s smokestack piece at around 3 p.m., Monday. Within 16 days, the entire marquee as well as Station Casinos’ 35-year-old train theme will be gone.

The locals casino company began “detraining” the Palace Station last year by removing eight trains from the exterior that were 8 feet wide and 17 feet tall, weighing about 1,800 pounds. The company also donated the Nevada Southern No. 9 train and a 50-foot neon sign to the Neon Museum.

The Palace marquee has 11,442 linear feet of neon and 9,280 individual lamps.

The train theme is giving way to a more modern look that began in fall 2016 with a $192 million renovation. The renovation includes a new bingo room, a revamped sports book and poker room, two new restaurants, a new Feast Buffet, a food court, two new bars, remade hotel rooms and suites, a new pool, a low-rise exterior facade, and a new porte-cochere with a valet area as wwell as 300 additional parking spaces.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.