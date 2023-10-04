Palazzo unveils ‘elevated’ high-limit gaming lounge, part of $1B renovations

The 15,000 square-foot gaming lounge has two distinctive spaces for slot machines and table games.

A new high-limit gaming lounge at The Palazzo has opened, highlighting some of the resort’s renovations at the same time as it is seeing increased foot traffic from the neighboring Sphere.

The 15,000 square-foot gaming lounge has two distinctive spaces, separating the 18 table games and 67 slot machines.

“We designed our high-limit lounge with the sole focus of enhancing the player experience,” Patrick Nichols, president and CEO of The Venetian, said in a news release. “We really wanted this lounge to be an elevated but not exclusive destination for our players and a statement of the commitment The Venetian Resort has made to continually invest in our casino guests.”

The space is designed with Murano glass and gold leaf, with a marble entry and ornate chandelier for an “elevated” luxury experience, according to casino officials. It’s part of a $1 billion capital reinvestment at the resort first announced by operator Apollo Global Management in November 2022.

“This is the next step forward in the resort’s multi-year transformation and will provide an artfully designed setting that reflects our vision and exceeds the expectations of our casino guests,” Nichols said.

Other amenities in the high-limit lounge include a separate bar with its own cocktail program, private cashiers, restrooms and a casino host exclusive to the space, according to the release. Table games include baccarat, blackjack, roulette, Ultimate Texas Hold’em and craps. Slots, meanwhile, will include traditional and video games. Self-pay will be available on all games for faster jackpot payments.

The Sphere had its international debut on Friday night with the opening of U2’s residency, “Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.”

