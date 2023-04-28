Palms celebrates 1st anniversary under new ownership

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians made Las Vegas history last year when it reopened the Palms — making it the first resort fully owned and operated by a Native American tribe.

Palms SuperStar team members, from left, Nathan McAllister, Lydia Martin, Lorie Turner and Cosme Montenegro react to awards during a celebration for the one year anniversary of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians reopening The Palms in Las Vegas Thursday, April 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Team members dance during a celebration for the one year anniversary of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians reopening The Palms in Las Vegas Thursday, April 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Palms is shown during a celebration for the one year anniversary of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians reopening The Palms in Las Vegas Thursday, April 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Darlisha Harris, from left, board member Carla Rodriguez, board member Latisha Prieto and Angelica Lopez during a celebration for the one year anniversary of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians reopening The Palms in Las Vegas Thursday, April 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guest Experience Manager Karrie Kirik dances during a celebration for the one year anniversary of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians reopening The Palms in Las Vegas Thursday, April 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Team members pose during a celebration for the one year anniversary of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians reopening The Palms in Las Vegas Thursday, April 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Palms is shown during a celebration for the one year anniversary of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians reopening The Palms in Las Vegas Thursday, April 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians made Las Vegas history last year when it reopened the Palms — making it the first resort fully owned and operated by a Native American tribe.

The tribe and its San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority, one of the biggest tribal casino operators in Southern California, celebrated the one year anniversary of the property’s reopening Thursday with surprises for guests and team members, a public dance party and celebratory toast.

The tribe acquired the 766-room, 20-year-old resort — which had been closed for two years during the pandemic — from Red Rock Resorts subsidiary Station Casinos Inc. in May 2021 for $650 million.

Its acquisition was part of a trend in 2022 that saw more Native American tribes entering the Southern Nevada gaming industry.

In March 2022, Mohegan, formerly Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment, became the first Native American-owned company to be licensed for a commercial gaming operation in the state. While tribal officials operate the casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, the hotel is run by Richard Branson’s Virgin Hotels. Then in December, the Seminole Tribe of Florida, owner of the Hard Rock International brand, became the first licensed tribal owner of a Strip property, buying The Mirage from MGM Resorts International for nearly $1.1 billion.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.