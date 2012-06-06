Palms kicks off new phase of $50 million upgrade

7163030-1-4

Joseph Magliarditi is finishing his first year at the helm of the Palms on a positive note.

The president of the off-Strip resort has overseen a number of changes to the casino and will now finish what will be a $50 million renovation and upgrade of the 11-year-old property.

“A lot of changes have been happening around here,” Magliarditi said Tuesday. “Step one was our new sports book (in partnership with Cantor Gaming). It has exceeded everyone’s expectations.”

The Palms also spent $600,000 in renovations to its pool. The poolside cabanas received a makeover and expansion, adding daybeds and couches outside .

“We plan to do a lot more to our pool after the season ends,” Magliarditi said.

Among the planned upgrades to the pool area was construction of an indoor-outdoor bar.

Immediately after the July Fourth holiday, the hotel will launch a remodel of all 428 rooms in its original Palms Tower, with completion of the $12 million project expected by September, he said.

“They are not your typical Las Vegas hotel rooms,” Magliarditi said. “They have a little edge to them. The (design) of the rooms and suites came out incredible.”

A renovation of some 253 rooms in the Fantasy Tower could begin in 2013, he said.

Opening by the end of the year is Heraea at the Palms, which is taking over the space occupied by the hotel’s margarita and taco restaurant, Garduno’s. The new restaurant will be operated by The One Group, which also owns and operates STK at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Magliarditi said the goal is to create a great restaurant and sports bar, without using a sports theme in the design. He also wanted Heraea to have a nightlife feel similar to what STK created at The Cosmopolitan.

“We are very excited about the restaurant,” he said. “We believe it will drive a lot of business to the Palms and it is something unique within Las Vegas.”

The reinvestment in the Palms began last year with a $3 million upgrade of slot machines. Magliarditi said more “upgrades were on the agenda this year,” including a remodel of the casino’s Center Bar.

“We’ve had some great success despite the economy,” Magliarditi said.

He said Earl of Sandwich will open July Fourth in the food court. The Palms next week will announce another change in food court offerings, as well as a new retailer to occupy the former home of Huntington Ink, he said.

Magliarditi also confirmed that the Playboy Club’s recent closing is permanent. The club had operated at the Palms since October 2006. He declined to comment on what would replace the Playboy Club, except to say that any new venue would be “more integrated” with Moon nightclub than “they have in the past.”

