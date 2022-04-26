Palms staff ready to reopen resort’s doors after 2-year closure

A new owner, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, is reopening the Palms after the tribe acquired the 766-room resort for $650 million from Station Casinos in May.

Daniel Martinez of TuffSkin removes an old bar surface protection before installing a new one at Tonic bar at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The pool at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The pool at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Second story cabanas with private dipping pools at the pool at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Workers set up Unknown bar at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mabel’s BBQ by Chef Michael Symon at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Send Noodles restaurant at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Table games dealers practice at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Executive Chef Marcus O’Brien talks to a reporter at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Working during a training session at A.Y.C.E. Buffet at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The wine cellar at fine dining restaurant Scotch 80 Prime at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Working during a training session at fine dining restaurant Scotch 80 Prime at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Greg Van Stone, vice president of food and beverage at the Palms in Las Vegas talks about find dining restaurant Scotch 80 Prime Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Art in the two-story Sky View Suite at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A two-story Sky View Suite at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A view from the two-story Sky View Suite at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A two-story Sky View Suite at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A two-story Sky View Suite at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A view from the hot tub at the two-story Sky View Suite at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A two-story Sky View Suite at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Hardwood Suite, which includes a basketball court, at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Hardwood Suite, which includes a basketball court, at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Hardwood Suite, which includes a basketball court, at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Hardwood Suite, which includes a basketball court, at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Out of town workers check in at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Shera Hall, left, and Tanya Phelps prepare gaming machines at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Workers move giant cupcakes at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Table games dealers practice at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Workers at Revolve retail store prepare the retail store at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Table games dealers, from left, Mila Aspiras, Ahmo Kovacevic and Fahima Quassani practice at the Palms in Las Vegas Monday, April 25, 2022. The 766-room off-Strip resort is scheduled to reopen Wednesday under new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Workers were putting the finishing touches on updates to the Palms and new employees were finishing their training Monday in preparation for the off-Strip resort’s grand reopening this week.

After being closed for more than two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Palms — one of the last of the city’s major properties to reopen — will open the doors to the public at 9 p.m. Wednesday, just in time to welcome crowds expected to be in Las Vegas later this week for the three-day NFL draft.

The Palms is opening under new ownership. The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and its San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority, one of the biggest tribal casino operators in Southern California, will open the first Southern Nevada resort completely owned by a Native American tribe.

The tribe acquired the 766-room, 20-year-old Palms from Red Rock Resorts subsidiary Station Casinos Inc., in May for $650 million. It was licensed by the Nevada Gaming Commission in December to operate the casino.

Having undergone more than a $600 million renovation in 2019, the Palms returns with a diverse mix of bars and restaurants, featuring the return of Scotch 80 Prime and Mabel’s BBQ by Chef Michael Symon.

Casual dining options will include Send Noodles and the debut of Serrano Vista Cafe, a sister property to a similarly named restaurant at the tribe’s Yaamava’ Resort in Highland, California.

The tribe began taking hotel reservations earlier this month and will host its first guests Thursday, the night Las Vegas is expected to be filled with visitors attending NFL draft festivities, which run through Saturday night.

A fireworks celebration is set for opening night. Members of the tribe also will have a ceremonial observance prior to the doors opening.

Palms officials say more than half of the 900 workers hired to operate the resort worked at the property before it was shut down March 17, 2020.

On Monday, the property’s renovated 94,065-square-foot casino had dealer groups going over details of table-game play and dozens of upgraded slot machines had blank screens in advance of being switched on Wednesday night.

Restaurant staff were going over their last training meetings before accommodating the public.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.