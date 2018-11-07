Paris Las Vegas to add new lights to Eiffel Tower

The Clark County Commission on Wednesday approved modifications to the property’s signage plan that includes new animated lighting to the 640-foot replica of France’s most recognizable icon.

Paris Las Vegas is looking to add some dazzle to its Eiffel Tower.

Lighting up the #EiffelTower on the Las #Vegas Strip. Today, the #ClarkCounty Commission approved a plan to put lights on the replica @ParisVegas. The system at the @CaesarsEnt resort will be able to create different displays – this video shows a couple potential ideas. pic.twitter.com/ZloEeYin3T — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) November 7, 2018

The plan would add 322,560 square feet of lighting to the northwest and southwest sides of the tower. A video showing examples of what the lighting could look like depicted sparkling red, white and blue lights with moving patterns.

The Eiffel Tower lighting is one component of the property’s sign modifications. The company also plans to add a 360-square-foot animated digital LED wall sign on the south end of the building and a fourth animated sign to an existing freestanding balloon sign.

