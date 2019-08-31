Paris Las Vegas turns 20 —PHOTOS

A look back at Paris Las Vegas as it celebrates 20 years on the Strip.

The Paris Las Vegas debuts a new $1.7 million Eiffel Tower light show on the Strip in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

If Paris Las Vegas was a person, it would fall just a year short of being able to serve its own alcohol.

Still, the resort will celebrate. It turns 20 years old on Sept. 1.

It was 1999 when the eponymous Paris-themed resort opened its doors to the public in the heart of the Strip.

Take a stroll down memory lane with some photos and facts about the birthday child.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.