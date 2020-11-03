77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Casinos & Gaming

Park MGM hotel to close midweek for holiday season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2020 - 9:32 am
 

Park MGM’s hotel will close midweek starting Nov. 9, according to a letter sent to staff Tuesday.

The closure is largely due to low midweek occupancy rates and the absence of major meetings, conventions and events during the slower holiday season, according to the letter, signed by Anton Nikodemus, President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM’s Las Vegas portfolio.

Park MGM’s hotel will close Mondays at noon and reopen Thursdays at noon. Its casino, pool, restaurants and amenities will remain open throughout the week. The NoMad hotel within ParkMGM will also continue operations throughout the week.

“While we do not currently expect the mid-week closures to remain in effect past December, we will continue evaluating business levels to determine how long Park MGM’s mid-week hotel closures remain in effect,” Nikodemus said in the letter.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Bettor places $1.29M wager on Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump
Bettor places $1.29M wager on Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump
2
Strip resort gets fine for violating COVID-19 safety measures
Strip resort gets fine for violating COVID-19 safety measures
3
Circa’s famed ‘MoDot’ has left the building
Circa’s famed ‘MoDot’ has left the building
4
Police investigate armed robbery at bar
Police investigate armed robbery at bar
5
Paralyzed officer Shay Mikalonis celebrates birthday in rehab center
Paralyzed officer Shay Mikalonis celebrates birthday in rehab center
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Sundance hotel-casino is seen in 1980 in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Downtown Las Vegas not easy for casino construction
By / RJ

But Derek Stevens’ project, Circa, opened its casino, restaurants and year-round pool complex in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday. Its 777-room hotel tower is scheduled to debut at year’s end.