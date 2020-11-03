Park MGM hotel to close midweek for holiday season

Park MGM’s hotel will close midweek starting Nov. 9, according to a letter sent to staff Tuesday.

The closure is largely due to low midweek occupancy rates and the absence of major meetings, conventions and events during the slower holiday season, according to the letter, signed by Anton Nikodemus, President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM’s Las Vegas portfolio.

Park MGM’s hotel will close Mondays at noon and reopen Thursdays at noon. Its casino, pool, restaurants and amenities will remain open throughout the week. The NoMad hotel within ParkMGM will also continue operations throughout the week.

“While we do not currently expect the mid-week closures to remain in effect past December, we will continue evaluating business levels to determine how long Park MGM’s mid-week hotel closures remain in effect,” Nikodemus said in the letter.

