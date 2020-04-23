Pay, benefits to be extended for Sands workers in Las Vegas

Citing a commitment the company made in mid-March, Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson has agreed to extend pay and benefits for 9,300 employees through at least May 17.

The Venetian on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Employees of Las Vegas Sands Corp., operator of The Venetian, Palazzo and Sands Expo and Convention Center on the Strip, will have pay and benefits extended at least through May 17.

In a letter dated Thursday from Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson, the company reiterated its commitment made March 17 to provide pay and benefits for 9,300 local workers resulting from the closure of resorts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“It remains unclear when the Strip and our properties here will be able to re-open, but we are in constant contact with the appropriate government entities as well as undertaking our own efforts to be prepared for that day,” Adelson’s letter said.

“Our hope is to continue doing that right up until the time we re-open,” he said. “At this time, I’m very pleased to inform you that we are extending all benefits and pay until at least May 17.”

The payment and benefit extension also applies to the 1,200 employees working in the resorts’ 14 third-party restaurants.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.