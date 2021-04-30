Pay gap widens between casino CEOs, average casino workers

The pay ratio between CEOs and median employees grew at four of the six largest public Nevada-based casino operators during the pandemic.

Bill Hornbuckle, president and CEO of MGM Resorts International photographed for Premier Magazine on Aug. 15, 2017. (Courtesy MGM, R. Marsh Starks / UNLV Creative Services)

Matt Maddox, the CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd., is seen in 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boyd Gaming Corp. CEO Keith Smith seen February 17, 2005. Las Vegas Review-Journal photo by Clint Karlsen

Station Casinos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Frank Fertitta III speaks during a special shareholders meeting at the Red Rock Resort hotel-casino Monday, Aug. 13, 2007, in Las Vegas. CRAIG L. MORAN/REVIEW-JOURNAL

Former Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson seen Feb. 10, 2017 at a business roundtable with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Former Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson watches President Donald Trump present his wife, Miriam, a Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (Andrea Cornejo/Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Caesars Entertainment Inc. CEO Thomas Reeg. (Courtesy of Eldorado Resorts)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson, shown at the Palazzo on Jan. 8, 2008, in Las Vegas. Adelson died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at age 87 from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. (Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

The pay gap between Nevada casino companies’ average workers and their CEOs is growing wider.

The pay ratio between chief executives and median employees increased at four of the six largest public Nevada-based casino operators during the pandemic. CEOs’ total compensation came in anywhere from 66 to 591 times that of a median employee in the company in 2020, according to some calculations.

The heightened difference came during one of the roughest years for the gaming and hospitality industries in recent history, during which a global pandemic forced operators to shutter properties for months and resulted in thousands of workers being furloughed or laid off.

It’s important to note that ratios can’t be compared equally across companies, because each can take a different approach to calculating a median employee’s earnings.

MGM Resorts International: 394-to-1

MGM Resort International determined that CEO and president Bill Hornbuckle had more than $14 million in total compensation in 2020. In 2019, former CEO Jim Murren — who left the position in March 2020 — had a total compensation of $13.1 million, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Meanwhile, the median MGM employee made about $35,526, down from $38,954 the year prior.

The company in October had about 60,820 employees, including more than 11,000 who were furloughed at that time. MGM had nearly 76,000 employees in October 2017, according to a filing with the SEC.

The company considered its median employee in 2020 to be a full-time, permanent employee who was on furlough a portion of last year, and used 2019 cash compensations in its calculations.

The 2020 ratio was calculated at 394-to-1 in 2020, compared with 337-to-1 in 2019.

Hornbuckle officially moved into the role of CEO in July, after holding the title of acting CEO and president following Murren’s departure.

The company allowed Hornbuckle to trade his 2020 base salary for company shares after casinos were ordered to shut down in March of 2020. The salary trade-off was meant to help the company in “maintaining and bolstering its liquidity position” and “enable it to continue to fund its obligations for the foreseeable future,” according to an SEC filing.

Hornbuckle’s base salary — $1.2 million — was lower than Murren’s $2 million base salary in 2019, but accounted for just 8 percent of his total compensation. Hornbuckle earned $11.9 million in stock awards, $825,000 through a non-equity incentive plan and $45,595 through various other means.

Meanwhile, Murren had a total compensation of $36.2 million in 2020, which included a $450,549 base salary, $4 million bonus, $10.9 million in stock awards and $20.9 million from other forms of compensation — including termination-related benefits.

MGM’s compensation committee changed the pay mix for executives — including Hornbuckle — last year, resulting in less cash payments by lowering base salaries and target cash bonus opportunities while increasing long-term equity incentives. The new terms went into effect in April 2020.

Spokespeople for MGM declined to comment.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.: 555-to-1

Caesars Entertainment Inc. CEO Tom Reeg had $13.7 million in total compensation in 2020, compared with $8.9 million in 2019 when he was head of Eldorado Resorts Inc.

Eldorado acquired Caesars Entertainment Corp. in July, and Reeg remained head of the combined company.

The median Eldorado employee’s compensation was $31,173 in 2019, while the median worker at Caesars earned $24,653 in 2020. The company had roughly 55,700 employees as of Dec. 31, with less than 5 percent located outside the U.S.

The CEO-to-median employee ratio jumped from 285-to-1 at Eldorado in 2019 to 555-to-1 at Caesars in 2020.

The ratio increased “due to various reasons,” according to an SEC filing, including a “substantial portion of employees being furloughed in 2020 and working less on average than in recent years.”

Reeg’s compensation in 2020 included a $1.7 million base salary, nearly $12 million in stock awards and more than $25,000 through other means.

Caesars spokespeople did not return a request for comment.

Wynn Resorts Ltd.: 591-to-1

The pay ratio between Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s CEO and a median worker with a cost of living adjustment jumped from 303-to-1 in 2019 to 591-to-1 last year, according to filings with the SEC.

The gap widened after CEO Matt Maddox’s salary jumped 77 percent from $13.9 million to $24.6 million, most of which was in company stock. Meanwhile, the median worker’s compensation fell 9 percent from $45,706 to $41,551 using cost of living adjustments.

The company also calculated a median worker’s compensation without a cost of living adjustment. In this scenario, the median worker made $34,104 in 2020, resulting in a ratio of 721-to-1.

The company considered the median employee to be a full-time, hourly worker in Las Vegas.

Wynn paid all employees full compensation through casino closures last year, but still came out of 2020 with fewer employees. As of Dec. 31, the company had about 27,500 employees with nearly half working in Macao, compared with 30,000 at the end of 2019.

According to SEC filings, the company’s ratio jumped between 2019 and 2020 after the company’s compensation committee awarded Maddox restricted shares as they extended his employment agreement.

But the ratio doesn’t accurately represent Maddox’s actions in 2020, according to spokesman Michael Weaver, because it does not reflect the 140,000 shares — equal to about 80 percent of Maddox’s 2020 stock award — that he forfeited.

Maddox’s forfeited shares provided a grant to a broad group of 400 managers during the height of the pandemic, but “accounting rules do not allow us to take the forfeiture into account, which as of (Monday’s) stock price would be worth $17.5 million,” Weaver said.

Maddox’s forfeiture was valued at least $6.4 million at grant date, which would bring his total compensation down to roughly $18.2 million. The pay ratio would in turn fall to 437-to-1 with a cost of living adjustment and 533-to-1 without a cost of living adjustment.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.: 265-to-1

Sheldon Adelson, the former Las Vegas Sands Corp. chairman and CEO who died of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in January, received a total compensation of $11.3 million last year, down from $24.7 million in 2019. In that same time frame, the median employee’s annual total compensation went up from $42,228 to $42,809.

The company’s pay ratio dropped from 584-to-1 in 2019 to 265-to-1 in 2020.

For Sands, the “median employee” was considered to be a full-time worker in Las Vegas. The company had about 46,200 employees at the end of last year, 44,780 of which were part-time or full-time workers and 19 percent of which worked in the U.S. The company had nearly 50,000 employees the year prior.

Adelson’s compensation in 2020 included a $5 million base salary, unchanged from 2019; $1 million in option awards; and $5.3 million classified as “all other compensation,” which included insurance, security and medical support devices.

A Sands spokesman did not return a request for comment.

Boyd Gaming Corp.: 106-to-1

Boyd Gaming Corp.’s ratio fell from 304-to-1 in to 106-to-1 between 2019 and 2020.

CEO Keith Smith’s total compensation fell nearly 70 percent from $9.6 million in 2019 to just under $3 million in 2020. Meanwhile, the earnings for a median employee dropped 12 percent from $31,728 to $27,975.

The company had nearly 14,300 full- and part-time employees as of Dec. 31, compared with 24,300 the year prior.

A Boyd spokesman did not return a request for comment.

Red Rock Resorts Inc.: 66-to-1

Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s CEO-to-median employee salary ratio in 2020 was 66-to-1, compared with 63-to-1 the year prior.

Chairman and CEO Frank Fertitta III’s total 2020 compensation was $2.4 million in 2020, up from the the nearly $2 million he made the year prior. Meanwhile, the median worker earned $36,904 compared with $31,003 the year prior.

The company had about 7,600 employees as of Dec. 31, down 44 percent from 13,500 the year prior.

Fertitta opted to forego the remainder of his 2020 salary in April 2020, cutting his total annual salary nearly in half to $538,462 for the year. But the CEO was awarded a $750,000 bonus in 2020, whereas he did not earn a bonus the prior two years. Other means of compensation awarded him an additional $1.2 million.

A Red Rock spokesman did not return a request for comment.

MGM Resorts closed down 3.9 percent Thursday at $40.39 on the New York Stock Exchange. Caesars shares closed down 3.1 percent at $99.47 on the Nasdaq, Wynn shares closed down 1 percent at $129.03 on the Nasdaq, Sands shares closed down 1 percent at $61.15 on the New York Stock Exchange, Boyd shares closed down 2.8 percent at $66.51 on the New York Stock Exchange and Red Rock shares closed down 3.8 percent at $37.33 on the Nasdaq.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.