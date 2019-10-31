Penn National considers sale of Tropicana after unsolicited offer

Regional gaming operator Penn is mulling the sale of the Tropicana or entering a real-estate deal to reduce company debt while seeing its sports wagering revenue soar.

Timothy Wilmott, CEO of Penn National Gaming (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Tropicana Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip is owned by Penn National Gaming. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Tropicana Las Vegas hotel-casino on the Strip, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Operators of the 1,400-room Tropicana said Thursday they are evaluating unsolicited offers to buy the property or its real estate, but added that a sale isn’t imminent.

Executives of Penn National Gaming Inc. said in their third-quarter earnings conference call that they have received unsolicited offers for the Tropicana and for Prairie State Gaming, their slot route company in Illinois, and they have considered deals as a means of reducing company debt more rapidly.

“We have a couple of wholly owned, very valuable assets in our portfolio that we believe are not appropriately valued in our share price today and there have been recent transactions, both in Las Vegas on the Strip as well as in the route operation business in Illinois at very attractive multiples in both cases,” Chief Financial Officer B.J. Fair said in response to a question from an investor.

“We continue to receive some unsolicited interest in Prairie State Gaming (the Illinois slot route) as well as some of the land holdings we have in Las Vegas at Tropicana so we’re continuing to engage in those conversations,” he said. “We’ll see where they take us. We’re encouraged by some of those conversations, but nothing’s done until it’s done, but we would certainly consider, if anything were to materialize in either of those cases, to continue to delever faster than what we’ve laid out.”

After a follow-up question, Fair added that the company’s willingness to sell the Tropicana doesn’t mean the company doesn’t recognize the value of having a Las Vegas Strip property.

“I would call it an evolution of our thought process,” Fair said. “It doesn’t mean that the hub-and-spoke model of the Las Vegas Strip with regional assets across the country is flawed. We don’t think it’s flawed. We think that it does still make sense.”

But Fair added that the expansion of gaming nationwide has allowed the company to re-evaluate the need for a Strip property.

“That said, given this conversion of interactive between sports betting and (internet) casinos, which is quickly proliferating across the country, we think that it’s going to be even more important for us to have a very localized on-channel approach where you’re engaging with guests both digitally as well as in brick-and-mortar casinos,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that the Las Vegas hub-and-spoke won’t work or isn’t working. It just means that we believe that we’re going to be very focused on moving customers around our network and that’s going to happen at a more local level across our 40 properties in 19 different states and across the interactive activities that we’re offering our customers in markets where it’s legal.”

Two Las Vegas companies recently announced sales of properties while maintaining their management as a means of improving cash flow. Caesars Entertainment announced the sale of the Rio to Imperial Companies for $516.3 million, while MGM Resorts International is selling Bellagio to the Blackstone Group for $4.2 billion.

MGM indicated a similar real estate deal is in the works for the MGM Grand with the sales of Aria and Vdara a future possibility.

Gaming analyst Joe Greff of New York-based J.P. Morgan said in a note to investors that a strategy to sell Tropicana or the slot route could ultimately increase the company’s value.

“We view Penn’s monetizing assets and businesses like the Tropicana Las Vegas and its Prairie State Gaming slot business as major balance sheet catalysts that should help move the multiple higher,” he said.

Boosted by the expansion of sports wagering nationwide with new properties, Penn National Gaming Inc. grew third-quarter revenue 71.6 percent and net income by 21.1 percent, the company said Thursday.

Penn CEO Tim Wilmott, who plans to retire by the end of the year, said in a release announcing earnings that the company has capitalized on the opening of new sports books in Iowa, Indiana and Pennsylvania and one of its partners launched a mobile sports-betting app in West Virginia.

Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based Penn, which also operates the M Resort in Henderson, saw revenue and earnings grow in the quarter as a result of the completion of its $300 million acquisition of the Greektown hotel-casino in Detroit in May.

For the quarter that ended Sept. 30, Penn reported net income of $43.7 million, 38 cents a share, on revenue of $1.355 billion.

But the company still failed to meet analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion in revenue and earnings per share of 42 cents.

The company also said revenue was down more than expected at its Plainridge Park Casino in Massachusetts during the quarter as a result of the opening of Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s Encore Boston Harbor.

Plainridge Park is less than 40 miles from the Wynn property that opened in June and both companies draw customers from the Boston area.

Penn shares, traded on the Nasdaq exchange, were down 53 cents, 2.5 percent, to $21.32 a share on below-average volume. Shares were unchanged in after-hours trading.

