Penn National posts record cash flow for 1st quarter

The company that owns the Tropicana and Henderson’s M Resort has seen expansion through its Barstool Sports partnership with movement into more states by football season.

The exterior of M Resort Spa Casino photographed on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Penn National Gaming Inc., operators of the Tropicana on the Strip and Henderson’s M Resort, posted a record first quarter for cash flow Thursday as revenue levels climbed toward pre-pandemic times.

The Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based company attributed its success to its core business “hitting on all cylinders” and the expansion of its Barstool Sports iGaming and sports wagering partner expanding to two more states.

“Despite COVID-related restrictions and closures in January and harsh winter weather in the South segment in February, visitation and length of play continue to improve across all age segments of our player database,” said Penn National CEO Jay Snowden, “Moreover, we saw volumes in the month of March that we have not seen since 2019.”

Penn reported net income of $90.9 million, 55 cents a share, on revenue of $1.275 billion for the quarter that ended March 31. That compared with a net loss of $608.6 million, or $5.26 a share, on revenue of $1.116 billion for the same quarter in 2020.

Last month, Penn National-affiliated real estate investment trust Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc. announced that it had sold the Tropicana to Providence, Rhode Island-based Bally’s Corp. for $308 million.

The deal is expected to close early next year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.