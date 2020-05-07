Penn National reports 13% decline in first-quarter revenue

After a record-breaking January and February performance, the company that operates the Tropicana and the M Resort fell victim to COVID-19 in March and furloughed 26,000 employees.

Tropicana is closed amid coronavirus nonessential business closures on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Like many casino companies, regional gaming giant Penn National Gaming Inc. was on a roll in January and February.

Then the bottom fell out.

The Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based operator of 41 casinos in 19 states reported a 13 percent decline in first-quarter revenue Thursday.

“Penn National saw a phenomenal start to 2020, with record results in January and February,” said CEO Jay Snowden, who took the company’s reins less than a year ago.

“That momentum was cut short in mid-March by the COVID-19 pandemic, which required the temporary closure of all 41 of our properties,” he said. “As a result, our first-quarter revenues decreased $166.5 million year over year, to $1.12 billion, and we incurred a net loss of $608.6 million due to $616.1 million of impairment losses.”

That translated to a $5.26 loss per share for the quarter that ended March 31, compared with 36 cents-per-share earnings a year earlier.

The operator of the Tropicana on the Strip, the M Resort in Henderson and Cactus Pete’s in Jackpot paid the company’s 26,000 employees nationwide — 3,200 in Nevada — through the end of March but furloughed them April 1.

Executive pay was reduced and the board of directors opted to forgo compensation. A COVID-19 relief fund for employees was established. Since the closure, Penn has donated 45 tons of perishable food items to food banks and relief organizations in the cities in which it operates.

Penn in late March also formed and negotiated with an affiliated real estate investment trust, Gaming & Leisure Properties, to sell the Tropicana’s real estate assets and develop a new ground lease for its Morgantown, Pennsylvania, casino in exchange for $337.5 million in rent credits.

Still, Snowden and his chief financial officer, David Williams, who joined the company from Apple in January, expect brighter days once casinos begin reopening.

The company finished March with $730.7 million of cash on its balance sheet, and its average cash burn, assuming complete closure of all properties, has been reduced to $83 million a month from April through the end of the year.

Snowden told investors that the regional nature of the business — 40 of the 41 properties draw customers from within a 30- to 40-minute drive of the casino — should enable Penn to bounce back faster than companies that rely on fly-in traffic.

Snowden also is enthusiastic about the company’s 36 percent acquisition of Barstool Sports Inc. for $163 million in February. Boston-based Barstool and Penn are developing a mobile gaming app expected to debut in the third quarter that they plan to roll out in states where legal sports wagering has been approved. Barstool has not been licensed in Nevada and the Tropicana and M Resorts sportsbooks are operated by CG Technologies.

Snowden said in Thursday’s earnings conference call that governors in states where Penn operates have indicated that their casinos could reopen in late May or early June.

In Nevada, there’s no specific date for casino reopenings, and properties are required to file a reopening plan with the state Gaming Control Board at least seven days in advance of opening.

Penn stock opened higher Thursday and at midmorning shares were up more than 7 percent.

