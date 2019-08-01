Penn National’s 2Q results surprise analysts; CEO Wilmott retiring

Penn National Gaming endured floods and a hurricane but produced better-than-expected second-quarter earnings while announcing the impending retirement of CEO Tim Wilmott.

Timothy Wilmott, president and CEO of Penn National Gaming, speaks during the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas in this file photo. The company announced Thursday that Wilmott will retire at the end of the year. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Regional gaming giant Penn National Gaming Inc. battled hurricanes and floods in several markets but surprised analysts with a 60 percent jump in revenue, the company reported Thursday.

The Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based operator of the Tropicana and M resorts in Las Vegas also announced that CEO Tim Wilmott will retire at the end of the year and be succeeded by President and Chief Operating Officer Jay Snowden on Jan. 1.

Wednesday evening, the company also announced that it had entered into multiyear agreements with sports betting operators DraftKings, PointsBet, theScore and The Stars Group for online sports betting and iGaming market access across the company’s portfolio.

In Thursday’s conference call with investors, the company also indicated it likely wouldn’t be a buyer of Las Vegas Strip assets should they be divested as a result Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s planned acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp.

“I think in the short term, we want to de-risk our balance sheet and see bigger free cash flow and get our leverage levels down,” Wilmott said. “Two years from now, that story and our perspective may be different and there may be opportunities out there for Jay to consider with the management team here. But in the short term, I don’t see any need to look differently on capital allocation on the Strip in Las Vegas.”

Snowden added that under his watch, the focus would remain on deleveraging the balance sheet.

“It’s not imperative that we have a Las Vegas Strip asset or two Strip assets,” he said. “We’re going to drive success with this company through a variety of strategies … and we do believe that interactive will be a big part of our future. Would it be nice to have a center Strip asset? Sure. Are we going to overpay for one? Absolutely not. Not today, not ever. If the price is right, we’d consider it down the road.”

Penn reported a 4.8 percent decline in net income to $51.4 million, 44 cents a share, on revenue of $1.323 billion for the quarter that ended June 30. A year ago, the company produced net income of $54 million, 57 cents a share, on revenue of $826.9 million.

This year’s results included revenue for a portion of the quarter from the Greektown Hotel-Casino in Detroit. The $300 million deal that added 1,700 new employees closed in May.

The company performed above expectations, considering several weather-related closures and the shutdown of a property in Mississippi.

“We think Penn’s better-than-anticipated second-quarter results, solid second-half guidance and improving balance sheet position should be well received by investors today, especially given its meaningful year-to-date share price underperformance versus its peers and what we would describe as negative to apathetic investor sentiment versus its peers,” industry analyst Joe Greff of New York-based J.P. Morgan said in a note to investors Thursday.

Penn said there were $1 million in costs associated with the June 30 closure of Resorts Casino Tunica in Mississippi and that other headwinds included the closure of Argosy Casino in Alton, Illinois, for 49 days because of flooding. The company also had flood closures at Ameristar Council Bluffs in Iowa and River City Casino and Hotel in Missouri with revenue impacts of $10.3 million and $5.4 million, respectively.

Third-quarter earnings at Louisiana properties likely will be affected by Hurricane Barry in July.

