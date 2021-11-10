78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Casinos & Gaming

Pennsylvania man hits royal flush, wins over $500K

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2021 - 1:47 pm
 
Scott Long won more than $500K playing Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em at Planet Hollywood on Wednesday ...
Scott Long won more than $500K playing Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em at Planet Hollywood on Wednesday. (Caesars Entertainment)
The Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em hand that won Scott Long more than $500K on Wednesday. (Caesars Ent ...
The Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em hand that won Scott Long more than $500K on Wednesday. (Caesars Entertainment)

A Pennsylvania man won over $500K at Planet Hollywood on Wednesday morning.

Scott Long, described by Caesars Entertainment as a Caesars Rewards member and “frequent Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em player,” was visiting Planet Hollywood with friends for a poker tournament and sat at a table for about an hour before he hit a royal flush in diamonds and won the Mega Progressive Jackpot.

Long said he “could not believe it!” and plans to use the winnings to pay off his mortgage and college tuition and “have some family fun,” Caesars Entertainment said in a release.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Fire Department 911 calls of Henry Ruggs crash released
Fire Department 911 calls of Henry Ruggs crash released
2
Ex-Raiders star Henry Ruggs formally charged in fatal DUI case
Ex-Raiders star Henry Ruggs formally charged in fatal DUI case
3
Man shot, killed inside Las Vegas convenience store
Man shot, killed inside Las Vegas convenience store
4
Fontainebleau to open by end of 2023, developer says
Fontainebleau to open by end of 2023, developer says
5
Police say Henderson officer pushed fellow officer down stairs at headquarters
Police say Henderson officer pushed fellow officer down stairs at headquarters
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
MGM and Caesars are selling. So who’s buying?
By / RJ

At least two Las Vegas gaming giants — MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment — are currently shopping Strip resorts. The big question is who’s going to end up buying them.