Casinos & Gaming

Penny machine pays off for visitor from Wisconsin with $216K jackpot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2024 - 4:31 pm
 
Edgewater Resort & Casino in Laughlin. (Submitted photo)
That’s a lot of cheese.

A visitor from Wisconsin won more than $216,000 at Edgewater Casino Resort in Laughlin on Monday.

Jeffrery M., who was visiting from Luxembourg, struck the big payout playing on a 1-cent Lighting Buffalo Link machine, placing a $5 bet and winning a $216,040 jackpot.

No other details were available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

The exterior of the MGM Tower next to the Borgata casino is shown on Dec. 28, 2023, in Atlantic ...
Judge rules casinos have no duty to stop compulsive gamblers from betting
By Wayne Parry Associated Press

Atlantic City's casinos have no legal obligation to stop compulsive gamblers from betting, a judge ruled, dismissing a lawsuit from a self-described problem gambler who accused the Borgata and its parent company, MGM Resorts International, of plying him with offers to gamble despite knowing about his addiction.

Fremont Hotel and Casino, a Boyd Gaming property in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 downtown casinos reach deal with Culinary
RJ

Two downtown casinos owned by Boyd Gaming reached agreement overnight with Culinary Union Local 226 on a tentative five-year contract.

Police: Suspect in fatal stabbing tied to random knife attacks
Police: Suspect in fatal stabbing tied to random knife attacks
Wynn Resorts posts record quarter, looking for more with Super Bowl
Wynn Resorts posts record quarter, looking for more with Super Bowl
49ers speak to media ahead of Super Bowl 58 — WATCH LIVE
49ers speak to media ahead of Super Bowl 58 — WATCH LIVE
School Board meets to consider Jara's resignation — WATCH LIVE
School Board meets to consider Jara’s resignation — WATCH LIVE
Influenza kills 86 people in Clark County in early January
Influenza kills 86 people in Clark County in early January
Police: Masseuse arrested in connection with sexual assault
Police: Masseuse arrested in connection with sexual assault