Penny machine pays off for visitor from Wisconsin with $216K jackpot
A maximum $5 bet paid off for a visitor on Monday.
That’s a lot of cheese.
A visitor from Wisconsin won more than $216,000 at Edgewater Casino Resort in Laughlin on Monday.
Jeffrery M., who was visiting from Luxembourg, struck the big payout playing on a 1-cent Lighting Buffalo Link machine, placing a $5 bet and winning a $216,040 jackpot.
No other details were available.
