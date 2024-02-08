Penny machine pays off for visitor from Wisconsin with $216K jackpot

A maximum $5 bet paid off for a visitor on Monday.

Edgewater Resort & Casino in Laughlin. (Submitted photo)

That’s a lot of cheese.

A visitor from Wisconsin won more than $216,000 at Edgewater Casino Resort in Laughlin on Monday.

Jeffrery M., who was visiting from Luxembourg, struck the big payout playing on a 1-cent Lighting Buffalo Link machine, placing a $5 bet and winning a $216,040 jackpot.

No other details were available.

