Phil Ruffin approved to acquire Circus Circus

Phil Ruffin has received state gaming regulators’ stamp of approval to acquire Circus Circus.

Phil Ruffin, left, shakes hands with MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, after signing an agreement to purchase Circus Circus. (Courtesy, TI)

An aerial photo Circus Circus on Friday, October 4, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Hotel guests gamble on slot machines on a rotating surface at Circus Circus in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 23, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@csstevensphoto

Phil Ruffin has received state gaming regulators’ stamp of approval to acquire Circus Circus.

At a Thursday morning meeting, the Nevada Gaming Commission approved licensing for Ruffin, who plans to purchase the 3,700-room resort-casino on the north end of the Strip from MGM Resorts International for $825 million. Ruffin previously purchased TI from MGM back in 2009.

MGM confirmed Oct. 15 that Ruffin was buying the property, which first opened in 1968. The Review-Journal first reported the deal in September.

Ruffin revealed his plans for the property to the state Gaming Control Board earlier this month, where he described plans to update the casino and transform its RV park into a sand-beach pool with a wave machine. Ruffin said the 5-acre Adventuredome and popular steak house will stay.

As for “The Illusionists,” a Cirque show playing in New York, Ruffin said he’ll be working to finalize the deal.

Ruffin plans to keep the property an affordable option on the Strip. He anticipates an annual cash flow of about $80 million from the resort-casino once the sale closes.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.