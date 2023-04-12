Plan for Harlem-themed resort in Historic Westside delayed

The proposal for the 60-story resort called Harlem Nights has been delayed. The developer requests time to gain more community input.

The Las Vegas Planning Commission delayed a vote Tuesday on zone changes sought by the developer of a 60-story resort in the Historic Westside.

The project, known as Harlem Nights, calls for a 687-foot-tall tower that will include 764 hotel rooms, 458 residential units, casino space, a 900-seat theater as well as retail and restaurant options. The mixed-use resort would be on a nearly 2-acre site at the corner of Jackson Avenue and F Street.

The proposal will now be considered by the planning commission on June 13, after a request to delay the vote from the developer.

Lisa Mayo-DeRiso, project consultant for Harlem Nights, told the Review-Journal that it will conduct additional community meetings about the project and provide more “comprehensive” information.

“It’s not uncommon for a project like this to take extra time,” Mayo-DeRiso said. “We just want to have the best package possible.”

Mayo-DeRiso said that no community meetings have been scheduled, but the next one will be co-sponsored with the city of Las Vegas.

While the Harlem Nights proposal was delayed Tuesday evening, several community members were at the commission meeting to share their opinions.

Christie Brown spoke on behalf of her church’s pastor at The House of God Church Las Vegas and stated the church didn’t oppose the project but would like to see the 60-story height reduced to more reasonable levels. The project is currently zoned to have a maximum height of seven stories.

Edward Frasier III of Victory Mission Baptist Church spoke against the project, saying “nothing that aligns with code” is in the proposal.

Others spoke out against the project because it wouldn’t match the residential area in the Historic Westside.

Developer Shlomo Meiri previously told the Review-Journal that Harlem Nights is the best bet for redeveloping the Historic Westside, and if approved, the project could take over six years to complete. If the planning commission denies the zoning changes, Harlem Nights could still move forward.

