Casinos & Gaming

Planet Hollywood pools reopen after two-week closure from health district

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2023 - 5:17 pm
 
Planet Hollywood Las Vegas is seen on the Strip, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitos ...
Planet Hollywood Las Vegas is seen on the Strip, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Two pools at a Las Vegas Strip resort have reopened after a two-week closure from the Southern Nevada Health District.

Health officials confirmed that the north and south pools at Planet Hollywood were permitted to reopen Tuesday following an inspection that day.

“SNHD staff determined that the required corrective actions involving lifeguards and other issues had been taken,” public information officer Dave Sheehan said in an email.

District officials shut down the pools at the mid-Strip resort, a Caesars Entertainment property, on June 12 after they found water chemistry violations and inattentive lifeguards on site. Caesars officials said at the time they were working with SNHD and directed guests to pools at neighboring properties, Horseshoe and Paris Las Vegas.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

