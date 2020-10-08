Planet Hollywood reopening Thursday on Las Vegas Strip

The Strip resort will open to the public at 10 a.m., after being shuttered nearly seven months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A sign stating Planet Hollywood's temporary closure is seen inside the doors of the hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Planet Hollywood Resort is ready to welcome back guests once again, starting Thursday morning.

The property plans to celebrate the reopening with confetti and dancers, according to a Tuesday news release from parent company Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Operations will be limited initially, with the hotel accepting reservations only Thursdays through Sundays. Gaming floors will be open seven days a week.

Amenities will include a newly branded William Hill sportsbook, Gordon Ramsay Burger, Heart Bar, Extra Lounge, Cafe Hollywood, Earl of Sandwich, Chick-fil-A, Strip House, Planet Hollywood Spa by Mandara, PH 24 and PH Need It. The Miracle Mile Shops, which connects to Planet Hollywood, has been open since June 9.

Following Thursday’s reopening, just two of Caesars’ Las Vegas properties — The Cromwell and the Rio — remain dark.

