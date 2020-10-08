Planet Hollywood reopens on Las Vegas Strip

Dancers perform to mark the reopening of the Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The resort was closed for nearly seven months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Actor Anthony Anderson arrives to speak to mark the reopening of the Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The resort was closed for nearly seven months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Guests head to the casino after the reopening of the Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The resort was closed for nearly seven months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Confetti and streamers fall as actor Anthony Anderson marks the reopening of the Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The resort was closed for nearly seven months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People watch as dancers perform to mark the reopening of the Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The resort was closed for nearly seven months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jason Gregorec, general manager of the Planet Hollywood Resort, speaks before the reopening of the hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The resort was closed for nearly seven months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Actor Anthony Anderson gets ready to push a button to mark the reopening of the Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The resort was closed for nearly seven months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Employees watch as dancers perform to mark the reopening of the Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The resort was closed for nearly seven months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Actor Anthony Anderson speaks to mark the reopening of the Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The resort was closed for nearly seven months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gary Selesner, Caesars Entertainment regional president, applauds before the reopening of the Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The resort was closed for nearly seven months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Planet Hollywood Resort is back in business.

The Strip resort-casino opened to the public at 10 a.m. after being shuttered nearly seven months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The property, run by Caesars Entertainment Inc., celebrated the reopening with confetti and dancers.

Operations will be limited initially, with the hotel accepting reservations only Thursdays through Sundays. Gaming floors will be open seven days a week.

Amenities include a newly branded William Hill sportsbook, Gordon Ramsay Burger, Heart Bar, Extra Lounge, Cafe Hollywood, Earl of Sandwich, Chick-fil-A, Strip House, Planet Hollywood Spa by Mandara, PH 24 and PH Need It. The Miracle Mile Shops, which connects to Planet Hollywood, has been open since June 9.

Following Thursday’s reopening, just two other Caesars properties in Las Vegas — The Cromwell and the Rio — remain dark.

Caesars shares, which trades on the Nasdaq, closed down 1.8 percent to $54.74 on Thursday.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.