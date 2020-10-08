94°F
Casinos & Gaming

Planet Hollywood reopens on Las Vegas Strip

Planet Hollywood reopens after months-long pandemic closure (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2020 - 8:19 am
 

Planet Hollywood Resort is back in business.

The Strip resort-casino opened to the public at 10 a.m. after being shuttered nearly seven months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The property, run by Caesars Entertainment Inc., celebrated the reopening with confetti and dancers.

Operations will be limited initially, with the hotel accepting reservations only Thursdays through Sundays. Gaming floors will be open seven days a week.

Amenities include a newly branded William Hill sportsbook, Gordon Ramsay Burger, Heart Bar, Extra Lounge, Cafe Hollywood, Earl of Sandwich, Chick-fil-A, Strip House, Planet Hollywood Spa by Mandara, PH 24 and PH Need It. The Miracle Mile Shops, which connects to Planet Hollywood, has been open since June 9.

Following Thursday’s reopening, just two other Caesars properties in Las Vegas — The Cromwell and the Rio — remain dark.

Caesars shares, which trades on the Nasdaq, closed down 1.8 percent to $54.74 on Thursday.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

