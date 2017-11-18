Plans call for off-Strip music venue to break ground in 2018

Plans recently filed with Clark County show that the project, by casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp. and sports and entertainment firm Madison Square Garden Co., would span 593,750 square feet, bigger than what was announced last year.

A site to be used as a music venue located east of the Strip nearby the intersection of Koval Lane and Sands Avenue in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

More details have emerged about a massive off-Strip music venue that, if all goes to plan, would break ground next year.

Plans recently filed with Clark County show the development, a partnership of casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp. and sports and entertainment firm Madison Square Garden Co., would span a total of 593,750 square feet.

The concert arena would have a capacity of 18,500 and is forecasted to hold 40 to 50 events, according to a document that does not give a time frame for the events.

The plans also show that the developers aim to start construction in June and finish in July 2020.

Dan Kulin, Clark County government spokesman, said the project has not yet been scheduled for any votes.

In a statement from Madison Square Garden spokeswoman Kim Kerns, the company said it’s “pleased with the progress we’re making on our plans” for the venue and, “at the appropriate time, look forward to sharing more about the investment we’re making in the vibrant future of the city.”

Las Vegas Sands spokesman Ron Reese deferred comment to Madison Square Garden.

Las Vegas Sands, owner of The Venetian and the Palazzo, owns the 18.6-acre project site on Sands Avenue between Koval Lane and Manhattan Street, just east of the Strip.

Madison Square Garden owns, among other things, its namesake arena in New York City and the New York Rangers hockey team and New York Knicks basketball team.

The companies announced plans for the off-Strip project in May 2016, saying the 400,000-square-foot venue would be “the world’s largest venue built specifically for music and entertainment” and have 17,500 seats.

It’s not the first time that Las Vegas Sands has looked to develop the site.

By 2006, it had filed plans for a 1.5 million-square-foot expo hall and convention center there, and by 2007, it had increased the planned facility’s size to almost 1.7 million square feet, county records show.

Asked about these plans, Reese said: “The expansion was proposed but ultimately the company decided not to pursue it.” He did not elaborate.

