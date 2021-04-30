Player hits $1.2M slot jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

An unidentified slot player is $1.2 million richer this morning after hitting a jackpot at the D Las Vegas downtown.

The D Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

According to a tweet from the casino, the $1,223,785.35 win came Friday morning on a Buffalo Grand slot machine.

💰JACKPOT 💰

Our Buffalo Grand slots are on fire! A lucky guest just started their morning

$1,222,784.35 richer. 🤑 There’s a reason these slots are a guest favorite- this is the second big hit on this exact machine, & our fourth huge jackpot on Buffalo Grand. 🦬 🎰 https://t.co/YA3xw5y3TD pic.twitter.com/0U0EsGBo0Q — the D Casino Hotel (@theDlasvegas) April 30, 2021

Derek Stevens, owner of The D, chimed in with a tweet of his own, “Buffalos are roaring. More to come……”