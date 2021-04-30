80°F
Player hits $1.2M slot jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2021 - 8:55 am
 
Updated April 30, 2021 - 9:17 am
The D Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The D Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An unidentified slot player is $1.2 million richer this morning after hitting a jackpot at the D Las Vegas downtown.

According to a tweet from the casino, the $1,223,785.35 win came Friday morning on a Buffalo Grand slot machine.

Derek Stevens, owner of The D, chimed in with a tweet of his own, “Buffalos are roaring. More to come……”

