Player hits $1.5M jackpot on Whitney Houston slot machine
One Las Vegas visitor will “wanna dance with somebody” after hitting this jackpot.
A Virgin Hotels guest from California won $1,515,034.61 while playing IGT’s Whitney Houston Slots game in the early morning hours on Saturday, the hotel-casino said in a news release.
The player won the Platinum Progressive jackpot after wagering 300 credits.
