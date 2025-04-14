84°F
Player hits $1.5M jackpot on Whitney Houston slot machine

A California visitor won a $1.5 million jackpot on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (Virgin Hotels Las Vegas)
A California visitor won a $1.5 million jackpot on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (Virgin Hotels Las Vegas)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2025 - 4:27 pm
 

One Las Vegas visitor will “wanna dance with somebody” after hitting this jackpot.

A Virgin Hotels guest from California won $1,515,034.61 while playing IGT’s Whitney Houston Slots game in the early morning hours on Saturday, the hotel-casino said in a news release.

The player won the Platinum Progressive jackpot after wagering 300 credits.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

