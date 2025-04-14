Player hits $1.5M jackpot on Whitney Houston slot machine

One Las Vegas visitor will “wanna dance with somebody” after hitting this jackpot.

One Las Vegas visitor will “wanna dance with somebody” after hitting this jackpot.

A Virgin Hotels guest from California won $1,515,034.61 while playing IGT’s Whitney Houston Slots game in the early morning hours on Saturday, the hotel-casino said in a news release.

The player won the Platinum Progressive jackpot after wagering 300 credits.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

