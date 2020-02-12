Player hits $1.7M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

The winning spin occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Monday at Wynn Las Vegas.

Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin Megatower (International Game Technology)

Monday, Monday, didn’t get one slots player down at Wynn Las Vegas.

Playing $10 on a $1 Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold, one player hit for $1,734,677.19.

The winning spin occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to Wynn Las Vegas public relations specialist Jesse Williams.

Winners across Las Vegas Valley

At the Rio, a video poker player Monday hit a 5-times multiplier on a hand with four aces and a kicker (two of diamonds), good for $100,000.

What a way to start a Monday! CONGRATS to our guest who hit a Triple Double Bonus and won $100,000! #VideoPoker pic.twitter.com/7WBetWWTUk — Rio Las Vegas (@RioVegas) February 11, 2020

At Fremont, Hawaiian visitor Darrell lined up the wheels for $15,369.

Darrell visited us from Hawaii and turned his $2 bet into a whopping $15,369 jackpot! Now that's gold! #FremontCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/jc86x5DKJ9 — Fremont Casino (@fremont) February 7, 2020

At the California Hotel, Donalyn, on a $5.88 play on Dancing Drums Explosion, won $12,007.

Earlier this week, Donalyn turned a $5.88 bet into a $12,007 jackpot win at the Cal! Who's spotted this machine when entering the Cal!? #TheCalCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/fYVFTw8QWK — California Casino (@thecalcasino) February 8, 2020

At Four Queens, two Florida visitors are happy stopping at the downtown Las Vegas casino.

Robert turned his play on a penny-slot 88 Fortune bonus round into $10,005.40.

Lucky Robert from Florida was playing a progressive penny slot machine (88 fortune ) by Bally and hit $10,005.40 on a bonus round! #4queens #fourqueens #jackpot #winnerwinner pic.twitter.com/ce1HMlmlRb — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) February 11, 2020

Another Sunshine State player connected on a progressive royal flush on $1 video poker for $7,826.

Lucky gentleman from Florida playing a dollar progressive Jacks or Better hit Heart #RoyalFlush with 5 coins bet for $7826!#4queens #fourqueens #dtlv #fremontstreet pic.twitter.com/DHYMmrZqZY — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) February 11, 2020

