Player hits $99K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

A Caesars Rewards Seven Star guest, who chose not be identified, hit a slots jackpot of $99,241 at Harrah’s.

(Caesars Entertainment)

Another bet big-win big player scored a sizable jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip.

A Caesars Rewards Seven Star guest, who chose not be identified, hit a slots jackpot of $99,241 at Harrah’s.

A lucky Seven Star guest hit it big on High Limit Slots for a $99,241 #JACKPOT. Thanks for coming out to PLAY #TheHarrahsWay. 💜🤑🎉 #ComeOutandPlay #VegasAgain https://t.co/Ef6qoKesKD pic.twitter.com/CPRWisHetM — Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) August 1, 2020

The winning symbols lined up around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the casino’s high limit slot room on a $30 wager, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

At The Orleans, a video poker player betting $100 a hand hit four aces with a kicker, collecting $80,000.

🚨 Jackpot Alert! 🚨 A lucky winner hit an $80,000 jackpot in our casino playing video poker! The guest only held one Ace to end up with four Aces and a kicker. Congratulations to this lucky @bconnected winner! #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners #BigJackpot #VideoPoker pic.twitter.com/wp2TzUZEWk — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 3, 2020

Also at The Orleans, a player on Dragon Link slots hit a progressive jackpot for $14,000.

At Aliante, one player won a jackpot of $11,625.33 on Fu Dai Dragon.

Call the attendant! Our lucky @bconnected member won a jackpot of $11,625.33 on Fu Dai Dragon. pic.twitter.com/m6hNCQdgGj — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 3, 2020

At the California Hotel, a video poker player turned his $10 wager into $8,000 after hitting four aces with a kicker.

This lucky local Visanu hit 4 Aces with a 2, walking away with this $8,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/6GvUrmuVzS — California Casino (@thecalcasino) August 1, 2020

At Fremont, a player with a 50-cent bet on a Diamond Rush penny machine hit the Grand Progressive, good for $6,938.22.

This lucky winner hit the Grand Progressive on this Diamond Rush penny machine. She bet $.50 and walked away with $6,938.22! pic.twitter.com/38mfj9fSOR — Fremont Casino (@fremont) August 2, 2020

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.