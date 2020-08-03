Player hits $99K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
A Caesars Rewards Seven Star guest, who chose not be identified, hit a slots jackpot of $99,241 at Harrah’s.
Another bet big-win big player scored a sizable jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip.
A lucky Seven Star guest hit it big on High Limit Slots for a $99,241 #JACKPOT. Thanks for coming out to PLAY #TheHarrahsWay. 💜🤑🎉 #ComeOutandPlay #VegasAgain https://t.co/Ef6qoKesKD pic.twitter.com/CPRWisHetM
— Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) August 1, 2020
The winning symbols lined up around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the casino’s high limit slot room on a $30 wager, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
At The Orleans, a video poker player betting $100 a hand hit four aces with a kicker, collecting $80,000.
🚨 Jackpot Alert! 🚨
A lucky winner hit an $80,000 jackpot in our casino playing video poker! The guest only held one Ace to end up with four Aces and a kicker. Congratulations to this lucky @bconnected winner! #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners #BigJackpot #VideoPoker pic.twitter.com/wp2TzUZEWk
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 3, 2020
Also at The Orleans, a player on Dragon Link slots hit a progressive jackpot for $14,000.
Who needs some time with their favorite #DragonLink slot this weekend? Maybe this $14,000 #jackpot would help persuade you! #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/4ypmVyk8wp
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 1, 2020
At Aliante, one player won a jackpot of $11,625.33 on Fu Dai Dragon.
Call the attendant! Our lucky @bconnected member won a jackpot of $11,625.33 on Fu Dai Dragon. pic.twitter.com/m6hNCQdgGj
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 3, 2020
At the California Hotel, a video poker player turned his $10 wager into $8,000 after hitting four aces with a kicker.
This lucky local Visanu hit 4 Aces with a 2, walking away with this $8,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/6GvUrmuVzS
— California Casino (@thecalcasino) August 1, 2020
At Fremont, a player with a 50-cent bet on a Diamond Rush penny machine hit the Grand Progressive, good for $6,938.22.
This lucky winner hit the Grand Progressive on this Diamond Rush penny machine. She bet $.50 and walked away with $6,938.22! pic.twitter.com/38mfj9fSOR
— Fremont Casino (@fremont) August 2, 2020
