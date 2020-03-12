Player hits Crazy 4 jackpot for $159K on Las Vegas Strip

The winning hand was drawn Monday afternoon, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesman.

Who’s crazy now?

A player at Caesars Palace hit a straight flush on a Crazy 4 table, good for a $159,093 jackpot, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

🚨 JACKPOT ALERT! Congratulations to our guest who hit a #StraightFlush on Crazy 4 for $159,093.00! #LikeACaesar #CaesarsPowerPlay pic.twitter.com/wfIr6MJYG0 — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) March 12, 2020

The winning hand was drawn Monday afternoon, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesman. The player chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

At Rio, video poker players scored jackpots of $40,100 and $28,000 over the weekend.

HUGE congrats to two guests who hit the jackpot on #VideoPoker over the weekend! 🥳🙌 #KeepItRio pic.twitter.com/3BRFTMMYmE — Rio Las Vegas (@RioVegas) March 10, 2020

At Treasure Island, Michelle S. hit a slots jackpot for a little more than $12,000.

#WinnerWednesday is upon us and Michelle S. is our big winner! She walked out with over $12k! Just imagine what you could do with THAT! Sign up for the @TIPlayersClub to be our next big winner! #TIVegasWinner #ONLYVEGAS https://t.co/0cVd82Jxlc pic.twitter.com/hnlV8onx8x — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) March 11, 2020

At Golden Nugget, a high roller turned a $200 slots bet into $12,000.

Woof, now that is a bet! High limit jackpot of $12,000. pic.twitter.com/CAAV23m8XE — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) March 8, 2020

At Aliante Hotel, a player on Treasure Ball hit a jackpot for $10,528.84.

Congratulations to our $10,528.84 winner on Treasure Ball! Check out everything going on at Aliante: https://t.co/F1kg9oqAY5 pic.twitter.com/XavhT7CkhC — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) March 8, 2020

At Main Street Station, a video poker player on a $1 progressive machine got a clubs royal flush, good for $10,072.

Clubbin' at Main Street Station. ♣️ Congrats to the lucky winner of this $10,072 Royal Flush jackpot! #MainStreetCasino #BConnectedWinners #RoyalFlush pic.twitter.com/XGGcBgS4ot — Main Street Casino (@mstreetcasino) March 8, 2020

At Eastside Cannery, a Timber Wolf Grand player played a 75-cent spin and won a $9,517.45 jackpot.

Who says you can't win big on a penny machine? This lucky guest walked away with a sweet $9,517.45 jackpot, betting $.75 on this Timber Wolf Grand slot machine! pic.twitter.com/GTTAx1aCCw — EastsideCannery (@EastsideCan) March 11, 2020

