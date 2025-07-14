Player hits jackpot worth over $1M in downtown Las Vegas

One lucky slots player had a night to remember after hitting a jackpot worth more than $1 million in downtown Las Vegas.

A slots player in downtown Las Vegas won a jackpot worth more than $1 million on Saturday night. (Circa Las Vegas/X)

One lucky slots player had a night to remember after hitting a jackpot worth more than $1 million in downtown Las Vegas.

According to Circa Las Vegas, the unidentified slots player turned a $250 spin into $1,082,545.37 on Saturday night.

“Last night, Dragon Link breathed fire…and left a million-dollar trail,” the property said in a post on social media on Sunday.

Last night, Dragon Link breathed fire…and left a million-dollar trail. 💰🔥 $250 spin ➡️ $1,082,545.37 win. 🐉 The dragon’s awake…. pic.twitter.com/aNIsm0izfD — Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) July 13, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.