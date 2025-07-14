87°F
Player hits jackpot worth over $1M in downtown Las Vegas

A slots player in downtown Las Vegas won a jackpot worth more than $1 million on Saturday night ...
A slots player in downtown Las Vegas won a jackpot worth more than $1 million on Saturday night. (Circa Las Vegas/X)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2025 - 7:28 am
 

One lucky slots player had a night to remember after hitting a jackpot worth more than $1 million in downtown Las Vegas.

According to Circa Las Vegas, the unidentified slots player turned a $250 spin into $1,082,545.37 on Saturday night.

“Last night, Dragon Link breathed fire…and left a million-dollar trail,” the property said in a post on social media on Sunday.

