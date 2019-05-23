Player hits slot jackpot for more than $300K on Las Vegas Strip
An early morning slots player on the Las Vegas Strip will have more funds available over the holiday weekend.
An early morning slots player at Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip will have more funds available over the holiday weekend.
The bettor, who asked to remain anonymous, won $332,941.17 on the 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7’s.
The wheels synced up just after 8:40 a.m. Thursday on a $2.50 wager, according to an International Game Technology spokesman.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.