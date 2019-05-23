Player hits slot jackpot for more than $300K on Las Vegas Strip

An early morning slots player on the Las Vegas Strip will have more funds available over the holiday weekend.

IGT's 25-cent progressive "Wheel of Fortune" game. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An early morning slots player at Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip will have more funds available over the holiday weekend.

The bettor, who asked to remain anonymous, won $332,941.17 on the 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7’s.

The wheels synced up just after 8:40 a.m. Thursday on a $2.50 wager, according to an International Game Technology spokesman.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.