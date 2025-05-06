Player turns $2.25 into $362K after hitting slots jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

An additional six-figure slots jackpot was won in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

A player won a $362,973.40 jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin Slots on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Wynn Las Vegas. (IGT)

A player at Wynn Las Vegas won a $362,973.40 jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin Slots.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, wagered $2.25 to hit the fortune on April 12, according to a spokesperson for IGT, the machine’s developer.

Scoring $120K in the northwest valley

Taking no prisoners on the $15 spin at Santa Fe Station.

JACKPOT ALERT 🚨

This lucky guest at Santa Fe Station won a $120,509.85 jackpot yesterday! Wow! pic.twitter.com/42vCuIicco — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 6, 2025

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Krystle needed a pair of jackpots to reach the magic five-figure total. All good!

Big congrats to Krystle from California, our lucky winner! She hit a $6,957.41 jackpot on a single $25 spin playing Dracula. And if that wasn't enough, she turned around 10 minutes later and scored a $3,510 jackpot on Phoenix Link! 🎰🎉 pic.twitter.com/fqYO2cVdLz — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) May 6, 2025

Four Queens

Way to go, Aimee!

Last weekend, Aimee from Indiana took home a random $18,704 Lightning Link Jackpot at the Four Queens! She loves spending time playing at The Four Queens, what about you? 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/9cQIe6729o — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) May 6, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

