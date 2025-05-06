Player turns $2.25 into $362K after hitting slots jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
An additional six-figure slots jackpot was won in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
A player at Wynn Las Vegas won a $362,973.40 jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin Slots.
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, wagered $2.25 to hit the fortune on April 12, according to a spokesperson for IGT, the machine’s developer.
Scoring $120K in the northwest valley
Taking no prisoners on the $15 spin at Santa Fe Station.
JACKPOT ALERT 🚨
This lucky guest at Santa Fe Station won a $120,509.85 jackpot yesterday!
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 6, 2025
Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
Krystle needed a pair of jackpots to reach the magic five-figure total. All good!
Big congrats to Krystle from California, our lucky winner! She hit a $6,957.41 jackpot on a single $25 spin playing Dracula. And if that wasn't enough, she turned around 10 minutes later and scored a $3,510 jackpot on Phoenix Link!
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) May 6, 2025
Four Queens
Way to go, Aimee!
Last weekend, Aimee from Indiana took home a random $18,704 Lightning Link Jackpot at the Four Queens!
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) May 6, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
