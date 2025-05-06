69°F
Casinos & Gaming

Player turns $2.25 into $362K after hitting slots jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

A player won a $362,973.40 jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin Slots on Satu ...
A player won a $362,973.40 jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin Slots on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Wynn Las Vegas. (IGT)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2025 - 12:23 pm
 

A player at Wynn Las Vegas won a $362,973.40 jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin Slots.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, wagered $2.25 to hit the fortune on April 12, according to a spokesperson for IGT, the machine’s developer.

Scoring $120K in the northwest valley

Taking no prisoners on the $15 spin at Santa Fe Station.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Krystle needed a pair of jackpots to reach the magic five-figure total. All good!

Four Queens

Way to go, Aimee!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

