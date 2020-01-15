Player wins nearly $5.5M slots jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

The winning spin hit at 12:45 a.m. Sunday at Excalibur, according to International Game Technology spokesperson Kelley Waynert.

One slots player went medieval with his good fortune on the Las Vegas Strip.

A player won $5,482,229 on a $5 Pink Diamond Wheel of Fortune machine at Excalibur, according to the resort’s Twitter account.

Congrats to a lucky slot player who won $5,482,229 on one of our Wheel of Fortune machines! That's what we call Slot Machine Royalty! 👑 🎰 ___________

— Excalibur Las Vegas (@ExcaliburVegas) January 15, 2020

The winning spin — on a five-coin, $25 play — hit at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to International Game Technology spokesperson Kelley Waynert.

The winner chose to remain anonymous, Waynert said.

Across the Las Vegas Valley

At Treasure Island, Steve H. hit for $15,000, earning the resort’s Players Club honors.

We love our @TIPlayersClub #WinnerWednesday! Steve H. won $15K and became our #TIVegasWinner of this week! You want to win? Join the club now! https://t.co/0cVd8318cK pic.twitter.com/47ylfeFdqZ — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) January 15, 2020

At the Cannery, a Buffalo Gold slots player hit for $14,266.62.

BUFFALO! 🐃 Congratulations to our lucky winner who hit a jackpot for $14,266.62 on Buffalo Gold! pic.twitter.com/nmunSmTJit — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 14, 2020

At the Golden Nugget, a Lightning Link slots player won $12,302.64.

There's a reason why Lightning Link is a favorite. $6.25 bet, $12,302.64 win. pic.twitter.com/LHN89hEyj3 — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) January 12, 2020

