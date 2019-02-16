Player wins over $1M at Las Vegas Strip casino

The Venetian on the Strip in Las Vegas (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For the second time in less than 10 days, a player at The Venetian became an instant millionaire after hitting the Sands Millionaire Progressive.

The winner, who asked to remain anonymous, took home $1,018,472 after hitting a table game progressive while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em Sunday.

The Sands Millionaire Progressive, which launched late last year and starts at $1 million and increases incrementally, is won by placing a $5 side bet and being dealt a natural royal flush, a representative for The Venetian said.

Last Friday, Kevin Ripski, a visitor from Canada, won $1,114,079 after hitting a royal flush while playing Caribbean Stud.

Ripski was playing “blind,” meaning he wasn’t looking at the cards the dealer gave him. “I play Caribbean Stud blind so I can relax and watch TV,” Ripski said. “I let the dealer flip over my cards so it’s a surprise at the end of the hand.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.