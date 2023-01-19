51°F
Casinos & Gaming

Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2023 - 11:50 am
 
A video poker player won a total of $200,750 on Triple Play Draw Poker machines 15 minutes apar ...
A video poker player won a total of $200,750 on Triple Play Draw Poker machines 15 minutes apart Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A video poker player left his Friday the 13th fears at the door.

The player won a total of $200,750 on Triple Play Draw Poker machines 15 minutes apart Friday at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The first jackpot of $100,250 was hit at 1:09 a.m.; the second, worth $100,500, hit at 1:24 a.m.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Another 88 cents helps the cause.

California

Big hand for Liezel!

Green Valley Ranch

Video poker was kind to a few players at the Henderson stop.

Main Street Station

Way to go, Orlando!

Palace Station

A big 9-spot video keno win.

Sunset Station

Dancing Drums and Lightning Link share the spotlight.

Treasure Island

Congrats, Michael!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

