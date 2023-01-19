Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
The wins were among several scores across the Las Vegas Valley.
A video poker player left his Friday the 13th fears at the door.
The player won a total of $200,750 on Triple Play Draw Poker machines 15 minutes apart Friday at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
The first jackpot of $100,250 was hit at 1:09 a.m.; the second, worth $100,500, hit at 1:24 a.m.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
Another 88 cents helps the cause.
$11,897.81 JACKPOT! 🤩
Bet ➡️ .88 cents pic.twitter.com/WasurmCv3t
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 18, 2023
California
Big hand for Liezel!
DUO FU DUO CAI delivered for Liezel! 🤑
She'll be going back to Hawai'i with a $15,946.67 haul from $3 spins. 💰 pic.twitter.com/3f9kETQuc9
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 18, 2023
Green Valley Ranch
Video poker was kind to a few players at the Henderson stop.
A $25 bet resulted in a $40,000 WIN for one lucky guest playing Ultimate X Poker 👏 pic.twitter.com/QZpnzcE94e
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) January 17, 2023
👑 JACKPOT 👑
BET: $25
WON: $34,159.73 pic.twitter.com/o6BwmsPDAD
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) January 16, 2023
Congrats to our lucky guest that hit a $28,000 jackpot from a $10 bet! pic.twitter.com/jKhr5FnS6R
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) January 18, 2023
Main Street Station
Way to go, Orlando!
Orlando won't soon forget this latest trip to the Ninth Island thanks to this $10,237.86 TURTLE KINGDOM jackpot! 💰 🐢 pic.twitter.com/hJG8IQluUX
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) January 18, 2023
Palace Station
A big 9-spot video keno win.
‼️ KENO JACKPOT ‼️
Bet 👉 .20 cents
Win 👉 $19,560.85 pic.twitter.com/y3OlXVMMQg
— Palace Station (@palacestation) January 18, 2023
Sunset Station
Dancing Drums and Lightning Link share the spotlight.
🥁 Dancin' Drums🥁
$10,290.09 Jackpot
$2.64 Bet pic.twitter.com/15iv7oX94R
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 17, 2023
LIGHTING STRIKES! ⚡
$10,247.91 winner from a $1.25 bet. pic.twitter.com/vADlrACCVZ
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 18, 2023
Treasure Island
Congrats, Michael!
Michael M. is feeling lucky after winning $10,000 on the Gold Standard machine. Congratulations to our #WinnerWednesday feature!
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir to join the club! pic.twitter.com/rszKAqm7qH
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) January 18, 2023
