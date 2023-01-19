Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino

The wins were among several scores across the Las Vegas Valley.

A video poker player won a total of $200,750 on Triple Play Draw Poker machines 15 minutes apart Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A video poker player left his Friday the 13th fears at the door.

The player won a total of $200,750 on Triple Play Draw Poker machines 15 minutes apart Friday at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The first jackpot of $100,250 was hit at 1:09 a.m.; the second, worth $100,500, hit at 1:24 a.m.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Another 88 cents helps the cause.

California

Big hand for Liezel!

DUO FU DUO CAI delivered for Liezel! 🤑 She'll be going back to Hawai'i with a $15,946.67 haul from $3 spins. 💰 pic.twitter.com/3f9kETQuc9 — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 18, 2023

Green Valley Ranch

Video poker was kind to a few players at the Henderson stop.

A $25 bet resulted in a $40,000 WIN for one lucky guest playing Ultimate X Poker 👏 pic.twitter.com/QZpnzcE94e — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) January 17, 2023

Congrats to our lucky guest that hit a $28,000 jackpot from a $10 bet! pic.twitter.com/jKhr5FnS6R — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) January 18, 2023

Main Street Station

Way to go, Orlando!

Orlando won't soon forget this latest trip to the Ninth Island thanks to this $10,237.86 TURTLE KINGDOM jackpot! 💰 🐢 pic.twitter.com/hJG8IQluUX — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) January 18, 2023

Palace Station

A big 9-spot video keno win.

‼️ KENO JACKPOT ‼️

Bet 👉 .20 cents

Win 👉 $19,560.85 pic.twitter.com/y3OlXVMMQg — Palace Station (@palacestation) January 18, 2023

Sunset Station

Dancing Drums and Lightning Link share the spotlight.

LIGHTING STRIKES! ⚡

$10,247.91 winner from a $1.25 bet. pic.twitter.com/vADlrACCVZ — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 18, 2023

Treasure Island

Congrats, Michael!

Michael M. is feeling lucky after winning $10,000 on the Gold Standard machine. Congratulations to our #WinnerWednesday feature! 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir to join the club! pic.twitter.com/rszKAqm7qH — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) January 18, 2023

