Plaza announces renovations that ‘transform’ Main Street facade

The Plaza Hotel Casino is getting a new face; food and drink are helping create the look.

The Plaza hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The downtown Las Vegas property, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, announced four large-scale projects Tuesday that will transform its faςade, including its famous dome.

Officials said construction on the renovations that will “transform the Main Street facade” will begin in June. The press conference will include appearances from CEO Jonathan Jossel, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Mayor Oscar Goodman, for whom the Plaza’s Oscar’s Steakhouse is named, among others.

The 51-year-old property was built on the site of the historic railroad depot in downtown Las Vegas and now sits across from the Fremont Street Experience.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

