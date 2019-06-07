Plaza hotel upgrades 100 rooms with new decor, Amazon Echo Dots

The Amazon Echos in each room give guests the ability to use Alexa commands to request housekeeping, reserve a pool cabana, or make dinner reservations.

A new Double Luxe room at the Plaza. (Courtesy Plaza)

A new Luxe king room at the Plaza. (Courtesy Plaza)

A new Luxe bathroom at the Plaza. (Courtesy Plaza)

Starting in August, the Plaza hotel will offer 100 upgraded rooms and suites that come with energy efficiency updates, new decor and Amazon Echo Dots that let guests communicate with hotel staff.

The $15 million renovation targeted rooms on the top floors of the hotel’s north tower.

“Just as downtown Las Vegas continues to evolve, the Plaza’s new Luxe Rooms are raising the standard for accommodations in the heart of downtown,” CEO Jonathan Jossel said in a statement from the company.

Each room offers modern entertainment and climate control systems, according to the statement. The Amazon Echos in each room give guests the ability to use Alexa commands to request housekeeping, reserve a pool cabana, or make dinner reservations.

The rooms also include energy-efficient LED lighting and an upgraded climate control system that senses when a room is unoccupied and adjusts settings accordingly.

The average renovated Luxe Room size is 325 square feet. Renovations removed adjoining doors to allow space for more storage options, and 16 rooms were combined to create eight suites that include a wet bar.

Rooms can be booked on the Plaza’s website, with reservations starting Aug. 1.

