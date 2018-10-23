Plaza to open permanent equestrian center in downtown Las Vegas

The Plaza hotel-casino will expand its outdoor equestrian center into a permanent outdoor arena in downtown Las Vegas.

A horse is seen during a roping event at the Plaza hotel-casino's equestrian center in 2017. (Plaza hotel-casino)

The arena will host rodeo-related events during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in December, according to a company statement Tuesday.

Plaza will double the number of stalls to 200 with 80 available year round. The arena will have space for roping practice and exercise during the rodeo.

About 170,000 people attended the rodeo last year.

