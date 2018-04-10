Poker Central to open TV studio with MGM Resorts International

Poker Central will open a 10,000-square-foot studio and esports broadcast venue next month in a partnership with MGM Resorts International.

Poker Central (Facebook)

Brandon "Le" Le of G4C esports, top left, reacts to his team winning a game during the Halo World Championship North American Qualifier at thE Arena in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, March 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Scott Blumstein is named the 2017 World Series of Poker champion at the World Series of Poker final table at Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 22, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Poker Central will open a 10,000-square-foot studio and esports broadcast venue next month in a partnership with MGM Resorts International.

The poker content network, which produces “Super High Roller Bowl,” “Poker Masters” and “U.S. Poker Open” will open the PokerGo Studio next door to Aria at CityCenter with broadcasts of “Poker After Dark” on May 16 and 17. The company also is planning a four-day, $300,000 buy-in “Super High Roller Bowl” poker event beginning May 27.

The company and MGM did not disclose terms of the partnership arrangement which also includes ESP Gaming, a competitive gaming content creation company.

The venue, which is owned and operated by Poker Central, will have space for nine poker tables with an occupancy of up to 300 people, including space for over 100 fans and spectators. The PokerGo Studio also will feature multiple sound stages, a main studio, a break desk and a streaming lounge, which will provide flexibility to host a variety of poker and esports events. The PokerGo Studio will be open to the public on an event-by-event basis.

The studio is located along a retail area just outside Aria.

Poker Central offers subscriptions to a streaming service that broadcasts more than 100 live events a year and on-demand content. It also has partnered with ESPN and the NBC Sports Network to broadcast events.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.