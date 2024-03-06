Poker hand pays off twice for nearly $129K at Strip casino
He hit the jackpot with a royal flush, where he made a $5 progressive bet to win $114,001 and another $1 progressive bet on the same hand to win $14,900.
A double jackpot for the man from Apple Valley.
William S. won big playing Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower on Sunday.
