51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Casinos & Gaming

Poker jackpots continue with 130K won at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2022 - 4:47 pm
 
A player hit a royal flush and won a $130,243 jackpot at Planet Hollywood while playing Three C ...
A player hit a royal flush and won a $130,243 jackpot at Planet Hollywood while playing Three Card Poker on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Caesars Entertainment)

Nothing makes your day quite like a six-figure jackpot win.

A guest at Planet Hollywood won a $130,243 mega jackpot while playing three-card poker on Tuesday.

The winner got a royal flush, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

The past several days have been lucly for poker players across the Las Vegas Valley, with one player winning a three-card poker jackpot at The Cromwell on Saturday and another poker player hitting it big at Gold Coast on Friday.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos buys more land for $55M, plans another resort
Station Casinos buys more land for $55M, plans another resort
2
2022 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
3
CARTOONS: Donald Trump is like this cartoon character
CARTOONS: Donald Trump is like this cartoon character
4
2022 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
5
Kenny Lee’s blood alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in fatal crash, report says
Kenny Lee’s blood alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in fatal crash, report says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST