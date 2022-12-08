Poker jackpots continue with 130K won at Strip casino
The player hit a royal flush while playing three card poker.
Nothing makes your day quite like a six-figure jackpot win.
A guest at Planet Hollywood won a $130,243 mega jackpot while playing three-card poker on Tuesday.
The winner got a royal flush, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.
The past several days have been lucly for poker players across the Las Vegas Valley, with one player winning a three-card poker jackpot at The Cromwell on Saturday and another poker player hitting it big at Gold Coast on Friday.