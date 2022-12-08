Poker jackpots continue with 130K won at Strip casino

The player hit a royal flush while playing three card poker.

A player hit a royal flush and won a $130,243 jackpot at Planet Hollywood while playing Three Card Poker on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Caesars Entertainment)

Nothing makes your day quite like a six-figure jackpot win.

A guest at Planet Hollywood won a $130,243 mega jackpot while playing three-card poker on Tuesday.

The winner got a royal flush, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

The past several days have been lucly for poker players across the Las Vegas Valley, with one player winning a three-card poker jackpot at The Cromwell on Saturday and another poker player hitting it big at Gold Coast on Friday.